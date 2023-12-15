Home > Viral News > Influencers The Blonde Brewer's Jaron and Maggie Talk New Coffee Line and Upcoming Podcast(EXCLUSIVE) Jaron and Maggie, more commonly known as The Blonde Brewer's, discuss their couples podcast and a new coffee line in an exclusive interview. By Jocelyn Rae Visnov Dec. 15 2023, Published 1:06 p.m. ET Source: @theblondebrewer on Instagram.

Commonly known for their online comedy and flair for crafting the perfect beverage, Jaron and Maggie Clay of The Blonde Brewer are all the buzz. When they're not posting content to their 5 million TikTok followers, the couple can be found at their pub, Running Dogs Brewery, or now, promoting their new line of coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

When they were forced to shut down their business during the pandemic, Jaron and Maggie started creating content on social media as a creative outlet — and they have not looked back. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the duo behind The Blonde Brewer opened up about their new limited-run coffee line, their upcoming podcast, and the inspiration behind both.

The Blonde Brewer coffee line has their signature sense of humor.

Source: Instagram

Jaron and Maggie are ending the year with the release of The Blonde Brew[er] Coffee Co., which features single-serve, tea bag-style coffee packs along with coffee beans. "Our coffee is unique in flavor, quality, and fun," they told Distractify. "We have started our line with the traditional coffee beans but have also launched tea bag style coffee packs. These allow you to brew your coffee with only hot water and real coffee grounds. Our roaster won 'Roaster of the Year' in 2020 and only uses premium coffee beans."

Article continues below advertisement

They also had some fun with the names of the roasts, showing off their signature sense of humor. "Our first roast is 'PMS' — a play on that all too familiar monthly struggle that females have," they explained. "The acronym stands for the source of the beans, Philippines, Mexico, and Sumatra. Our second roast is 'Morning Wood.' We of course ONLY mean that rise and shine moment looking at the sunrise over the trees outside. The rest of the humorous interpretation is up to you." All pre-orders are available online at www.blondebrewercoffee.com. Orders will be arriving the first week of January.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple is also starting a brand-new podcast!

Jaron and Maggie also shared they're launching a new podcast soon. The podcast, titled, Pooping with the Door Open, will air weekly, feature various guests, and "cover all things relationships and whether you are a leave the door open or closed type of couple."