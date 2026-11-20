"You Have Blonde Hair And Blue Eyes In Rural China" — Woman Highlights Racism Abroad "China is underhated." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Nov. 20 2026, 6:37 p.m. ET Source: TIkTok | @jenwtravels & Unsplash | @Li Yang

A woman with blonde hair and blue eyes shared a post that speaks to an aspect of Chinese culture that's often overlooked on social media: racism. TikTok user Jen (@jenwtravels) published a video of herself on an airplane while she traveled to China.

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In it, she records her face as she sits in an airplane seat before flipping the camera's lens to reveal someone in the row in front of her surreptitiously snapping a picture of her face in an open space between two seats.

She writes in a text overlay of the video: "POV: you have blonde hair and blue eyes in rural China." Jen added in a caption for her post that she "Feel[s] like a celeb here." Throngs of people who replied to her video remarked that they weren't a fan of a complete stranger stealthily recording the young woman.

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"Call Police ... But They Don't Work Like That Over There"

Numerous people criticized what they said were Chinese cultural norms with regards to objectifying folks from different ethnic backgrounds. "I don't get why they do this bro it's an easy internet search if you want to look at blonde hair," one person penned.

Someone replied to the aforementioned comment stating that folks who engage in this kind of behavior treat it as "a flex." Whereas others simply called the practice strange. "Weird ... not ok," one wrote. Another echoed the sentiment, writing: "Holy cr*p that's weird."

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Another TikTok user, who is also white wrote that she too was constantly harangued for photographs by locals during a trip to China. "I felt like an alien in China ... was stopped about 20 times a day for photos with people who would line up for their turn," she penned.

Another said that they wouldn't appreciate being treated as if they were an attraction at a zoo whilst traveling abroad. "I would go crazy they have no right to film me I would totally scream at them," they remarked.

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A different user on the application urged Jen to confront folks snapping pictures of her. "Call it out, they know they're not supposed to be taking photos of strangers." One person on the application said that they were born and raised in China, and that taking pictures of people without their knowledge isn't cool.

"As someone who grew up in China I'm so sorry you experienced this. This is totally unacceptable no matter where you are. Thank you for visiting China, hope you enjoyed the remainder of your trip!" they wrote to Jen.

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The TikToker replied that she was having a great time despite a random person snapping a photo of her during the plane ride. "I'm having the best time ever. Met so many lovely people here excited for the rest of my stay she wrote.

Racism? Or Curiosity?

TikTok user Jimmy Maio also commented on the phenomenon of folks who dwell in China taking pictures with "Westerners." He said that non-ethnically Chinese travelers who find themselves in the country will often be asked to pose for photos with natives.

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He says that for the most part, Chinese nationals who come across a foreigner feel like they're coming across a rare Pokemon — they almost never get to see someone who doesn't have Asian features in their country.

Maio says that when he was growing up in Chengdu, he distinctly remembers being in school and having a special guest come and visit him. The person wasn't a celebrity or expert, but rather a tourist visiting the region.

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The TikTok user says he recalled how he and his classmates crowded around the traveler to ask him questions. This was largely due to the fact that the area rarely had folks from different parts of the world come to visit. He says that in places like Shanghai or Beijing, which sees a lot of foreigners from abroad, that requests for photo ops rarely happen.

"In the more rural parts of China, people still find foreigners very fascinating," he says in his clip, corroborating Jen's experience in her own video. Human Rights Watch writes that some foreign travelers experience outright racism when traveling throughout China.

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A 2023 write-up from the group highlights specific instances of discrimination that black travelers encountered while in the region. From advertisements that feature black actors having their melanin washed away, to Chinese social media users directing racial slurs, the group points to government efforts in curbing racist sentiments in the country.

It's an issue that came up in 2025 when popular YouTube creator iShowSpeed visited China where folks gathering around him shouted the n-word during a live stream. Second-class citizens in China, even against ethnically Asian populations, also persists.

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Uyghurs, a group of Chinese Muslims, have reportedly been subjected to unspeakable horrors for years by the Chinese government. While the official number of Uyghurs in concentration camps is officially unknown, it's estimated to be at least one million, with some believing that number to be far greater at around 1.8 million.

White travelers are often looked at with curiosity while traveling in China, according to the National Library of Medicine. Furthermore, instances of generosity and hospitality with rare bouts of friction, are usually reported with white tourists. This is a far cry from the chemical castration, child abduction, forced prostitution, and imprisonment that Uyghurs face.

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While writing this article, Distractify learned that the video had been removed. I, the author, screen-recorded the clip as it was still loaded in my web browser and reposted it to X. All screengrabs were taken from the original video that Jen posted.