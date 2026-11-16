"Thinks It's His Personal Table" — Flier Gets Row With Empty Middle Seat, But Aisle Passenger Claims Table "He's not doing anything wrong." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Nov. 16 2026, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @marie_kaylaa & Unsplash | @Al Soot

Kayla Marie Lawrence encountered the best case scenario while flying: the middle seat in her row was empty. However, that happiness was soon dashed when the other person in her row decided to claim a part of the middle seat's functionality for himself. Her video sparked a debate on flight etiquette and which passenger, due to their placement in the plane, gets access to which amenities.

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She posted about the situation in a short TikTok clip. The scene looks mundane enough for anyone who's ever flown on an airplane. Lawrence is sitting there in a chair closest to the window, with a comfortable amount of space between her and her fellow flier resting in the aisle seat.

However, he took it upon himself to fold down the middle seat's table, and decided to use a portion of it as a desk to rest his hand and beverage on. "When the middle seat is empty but the aisle passenger thinks it's his personal table," she writes in a text overlay of her clip.

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Who Does An Empty Middle Tray Belong To?

In the caption for her post, Lawrence questioned the validity of the aisle passenger's seat claim: "Am I being dramatic? Or does the window seat claim the empty middle tray table when the middle seat is empty?" she asked.

It's no secret that when flying economy and premium economy, one of the more prized seats are those situated closest to the aisle. That's because these passengers get to leave the plane more quickly and can have easy access to a bathroom if they need to get up.

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Furthermore, they get to enjoy a bit more leg room during the flight, just as long as flight crew members aren't walking throughout the aisles. But there were a lot of people who replied to her video who didn't seem to believe there was any credence to her claim that window seat passengers should have middle seat tray access reserved solely for their own usage.

"What on earth makes you think the window seat gets the middle tray table when the middle seat is empty?" one asked. Another echoed this sentiment, writing that Lawrence should just share the tray with her fellow passenger: "I cannot come up with a single reason why the window seat would get dibs. Share. It’s a pretty simple concept."

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There were throngs of other people who called out victimhood mentalities. I.e., the alarming trend of folks who post to social media in assiduous attempts to prove that they were being wronged in some way in order to garner sympathy or outrage.

"How can I be a victim today?" one wrote. Another sarcastically remarked: "Oh the horror. I hope you’ve been able to recover from this," they wrote. Others thought the matter was a simple issue of fairness: "If the middle seat is empty and no one paid for it to be empty ... then you can use the half near you," someone else wrote, again stating that she should probably just share the seat.

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Apparently, Both Passengers Are Supposed To Share The Middle Seat Tray

When it comes to a full row of passengers, arm rest claims are a bit more easier to determine. Without argument, the middle seat is the worst chair on the airplane. Traditional plane etiquette dictates that the person sitting in the middle seat is allowed to use both arm rests as they're forced to suffer the ignominy and discomfort of sitting in the middle row.

However, what happens when that seat is empty? How is that space divided? According to The Points Guy, "common courtesy dictates that you share it with whomever is sitting on the other end of your row."

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The credit-card and travel focused outlet spoke with a flight attendant who discussed the phenomena and how that vacant middle seat space should be utilized. "Sharing is caring, that way, everybody wins," the attendant stated.

However in the same piece, there were some no-nos highlighted on how this space shouldn't be used under any circumstances. According to one user on the website, one person they were flying with decided to take their shoes off and use the empty seat as a foot rest.

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"The guy sitting in the same row ... thought it was an invitation to take his shoes off and put his feet on the seat," she stated. What's even more alarming and quite frankly, disgusting, is that the guy kept pushing his feet towards her and even touched her with them as well.

"Unfortunately the extra seat wasn't enough for him and he proceeded to tuck his toes under my leg multiple times," she told the outlet. So if you're flying and there's an empty seat next to you, feel free to share it with your fellow passenger. Just don't throw your legs up and start encroaching on other people's personal space.