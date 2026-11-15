First Time Carnival Guest Gets Room Raided With Dogs, Vows To "Never" Get On Another Cruise Again "They brought the dogs." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 15 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @usersuhdisdih & Unsplash | @Peter Hansen A first time Carnival Cruise guests say that they were awoken to the sound of ship security banging on their room door who then searched their bags.

Carnival guests who boarded their first ever cruise with the brand say they're "never" going to book another vacation with the travel company. TikTok user Brandi (@usersuhdisdih) published a short social video delineating her grievances with the brand.

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In it, she records her travel companion sitting solemnly on the edge of the bed while a member of the cruise ship's security team rifles through a black purse. "First time on a Carnival Cruise NEVER again..." a text overlay in the video reads.

In a caption for the post, she detailed the extreme measures the liner's staff went to ensure her and her travel partner weren't bringing any contraband onboard. "Woke up to banging on our door and the phone ringing," she writes.

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Carnival Cruise Security Brought The K-9 Unit

Afterwards, she detailed how the crew behaved when they couldn't find anything in her room, even after bringing dogs in to come and sniff out their stuff. "They brought the dogs and when they didn't find anything we didn't get a sorry they just left."

Furthermore, she indicates that this wasn't the first search she was subjected to either. "Mind you we went through security and had the dogs sniff our stuff before we boarded the ship," she penned. Brandi went on to criticize the business, stating that they weren't being transparent about why their search was being conducted.

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"Carnival needs to get it together because they couldn't even tell us the reason they needed to come into our room and search through all of our stuff either," she added. Folks who replied to her video had varying responses, with many believing there was more to the story.

"14 Carnival Cruises And I've Never Witnessed This."

One commenter said that they've regularly traveled with the brand and never watched security barrel into someone's room the way Brandi described it. They assumed that Brandi and her companion must've done something to warrant such aggressive behavior.

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"What y'all do?" they asked bluntly. "Your friend looking super guilty," another person on the application wrote. Someone else echoed this sentiment writing that security guards only stop passengers if something seems amiss. "They only do that if you give them a reason to do that," they added.

Conversely, others said that they've been in similar situations to Brandi's. Like this one person who said a TSA agent searched their bag just to steal their candy. "'Well what did you do?' 'Don’t bring drugs next time!' Girl I got flagged by a TSA agent in Mexico crossing into USA for NOTHING on me, the agent just wanted my peach rings I had. I watched TSA take them, test them, CLEAR THEM, and then refuse to return them and ate that sh in front of me. Literally no reason for a full drug pat down other than someone wanted my peach rings. So I understand," the TikTok user wrote.

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Another person speculated that the reason Brandi was searched was due to discrimination based on her skin color. "Oh look, a bunch of comments of white people who’ve never experienced racial profiling ... s**t's a joke man."

Carnival Cruise Has A Zero Tolerance Marijuana Policy

For years, Carnival has earned the reputation of being a trap house on the sea. However, the brand has taken measures against this perception, implementing strong policies against passengers bringing marijuana on board.

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The company writes on its website: "All staterooms and suite accommodations, including outside balconies, are NON-SMOKING. This policy applies to all forms of smoking, including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vaporizers, electronic cigarettes and marijuana."

There are some areas of the ship where folks can smoke cigarettes and cigars and use nicotine vapes. However, no matter where a person is located on the ship, weed isn't legal. As per the brand's website: "Carnival recognizes that some state and local governments in the U.S., and in the destinations we visit, might allow marijuana use. However, Carnival Cruise Line follows U.S. federal law, which strictly prohibits possession and use of recreational/medicinal marijuana and other illegal controlled substances."

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Moreover, the brand has stringent protocols for guests bringing booze on board, and there are tight restrictions on how much folks can pack in their luggage. Additionally, folks who purchase drink passes must also pay attention to the amount that they drink. If they're seen stumbling around on boards, they could be put in an alcohol penalty box and not be served at many of the bars located on the ship.

Carnival says that this is primarily done in the best interest of guest safety. As for TikTok users who told Brandi that her and her travel partner must've given ship crew a reason to search her and her friend, she posted a follow-up video stating that this wasn't the case. Have you ever boarded a Carnival Cruise? If so, do you feel like security was being too strong in their search approach?