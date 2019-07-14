The Next Bill Nye? 'Blown Away' Host Nick Uhas Makes Science Exciting for a New Generation

Another competition series has hit the market. However, this one doesn’t involve baking, surviving, or sewing. Blown Away is a reality show that follows 10 master glass blowers as they create beautiful works of art in timed challenges. With prizes valued at $60,000 on the line, will these artists step up to the furnace, or prove that they cannot handle the heat?

Netflix’s new series gives audiences a chance to appreciate the niche art of glass blowing. So, if you love high-stakes, reality TV, and art, we’re sure you’ll become obsessed with this summer show. As the host of the first-ever glass blowing competition series, Nick Uhas told Tubefilter: “People can expect to be truly impressed with what the contestant make with glass. Hot glass working and glassblowing is an artistic medium like no other. It’s honestly one of the most mesmerizing things to watch on the planet.” So, here’s what you need to know about the Blown Away host, Nick Uhas.

Source: Facebook

You may recognize Nick from the popular CBS series Big Brother or AGT. The 34-year-old appeared as a houseguest in Season 15 of Big Brother. During his run on the show, you may remember him as the leader of The Moving Company alliance. However, after only living in the BB house for 2 weeks, he was evicted by his fellow houseguests, being backdoored by his own alliance.

Besides his role on the CBS reality series, the Ohio native was also a contestant on America’s Got Talent. In 2012, Nick performed a science act, creating a large cloud of smoke for his audition. He made it through to the next round, but he was eventually eliminated in the Judges Cut.

Source: NBC

Nick makes science look cool on his Instagram page. The Netflix host graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s degree in biology. Taking his love for science and producing content, Nick created an informative series called Nickapedia (started in 2013), which focuses on “science, learning, and explaining the world around us!” He currently has more than 200,000 subscribers on his channel.

If you follow Nick on Instagram, you’ll see that he mainly posts videos of his cool science experiments. Taking a page from the legend himself, Bill Nye "The Science Guy," Nick’s short videos are exciting to watch, but also pretty informative. As an added bonus, they definitely appeal to a millennial audience.

Source: Instagram

Is Nick Haus married? Though the Blown Away host does not appear to be married, he is off the market. Based on his social media, Nick is currently in a relationship with Hour One Agency founder Jeanann Grubbs. Dating for almost three years, his girlfriend regularly shares pictures of their date nights, travel diaries, and adventures around the world.