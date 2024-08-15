Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "It Looks Like Cat Hair" — Man Spills Blue Cheese in Car, Interior Becomes Covered in Mold Overnight "Have you tried fire?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 15 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @liam.metin

To some, the idea of eating in a vehicle is gross. There are folks who, no matter what, don't want you eating so much as a french fry that you picked up at the drive-thru out of the bag when you're rolling around in their whip.

And then you've got some people who are a bit more forgiving when it comes to grubbing it up inside their rides. In fact, "20 percent of all American meals are eaten in their car," according to this Expat Forum post. But are there some food items you think should never be eaten in a car no matter what? Like, I don't know, sauces? Especially stinky ones that could become hotbeds of mold growth?

Liam Metin (@liam.metin) learned the hard way that eating blue cheese in one's vehicle is probably a bad idea after he spilled some in his car and didn't clean it up right away. As a result, his car was entirely covered in mold spores.

"Blue cheese spilled and we didn't realize until the day after," Liam writes in a text overlay of his video. He goes on to discuss the disgusting discovery he made about the accidental, unfortunate cheese incident.

The TikToker narrates into the camera, "I can't make this s--t up y'all. We spilled blue cheese in the car and now the car is covered in blue cheese ... mold." Liam flips the camera's orientation around to show the extent of the damage sustained to the cloth seat of his vehicle.

There appear to be white flecks/spores decorating the front passenger's seat of his car. It looks like an entire ecosystem of mold is growing inside his ride and it wasn't just restricted to one area.

In fact, it looks like it spread to the entirety of the car. He then goes into the backseat, revealing that nearly every portion of the car's interior was covered by mold, rendering his whip a massive petri dish.

How did such a gross thing happen?

You may be wondering just how in the world a bit of blue cheese transmogrifies into a full-blown mold colony inside Liam's compact car. There are several factors that more than likely contributed to this that can't be ignored.

The first is that it's the summertime. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the ideal temperatures for mold growth are between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

These are also the ideal conditions for human beings to live in. Seeing as it's the summer, hotter weather may have inhibited mold growth, but as the day cooled, that perfect mold growth temperature was sustained inside the vehicle.

Furthermore, the closed car doors and lack of ventilation effectively created a greenhouse for the mold to grow, causing it to spread throughout the entirety of the vehicle, coating it in what looks like white film.

"I kid you f--ling not. Look at this s--t. It looks like cat hair or like soap is stuck everywhere," Liam says as he zooms in on the backseat and floor of his vehicle. "That's from blue cheese," he repeats as the clip closes out.

In a follow-up video, Liam showed how he was working to remove the nasty mold growth from the Kia's interior. He concedes that the inside of the car still smells a little "funky" but that he's managed to get rid of a lot of the visible mold in the car.

He points to one area of the rear passenger's seat that still shows some "discoloration." Liam states that he doesn't know if this discoloration is ultimately caused by the mold or was there before for some other reason.

Since mold feeds on both warmth and moisture, Liam says that he's placed a tub of moisture-absorbing material inside the car. He also ensured all of the doors were cracked open and he placed a small fan on the floor of the car to help increase ventilation.

Additionally, he says he's been using vinegar to help clean the car as he walks over to cardboard boxes in the yard of his home. Inside the boxes are three different wet vacuums, along with a Marvel mold cleaner.

