'Sesame Street' Icon Bob McGrath Has Reportedly Passed Away at 90

Deadline shares that Bob also made an impact on the show by contributing a few songs — from the theme song to “If You’re Happy And You Know It.”

Although Bob officially left Sesame Street in 2017 with the episode “Having a Ball” — with nearly six decades under his belt — his contributions will live on forever.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob's family and loved ones.