Brad William Henke, Best Known for His Role in 'Orange Is the New Black,' Passes Away at Age 56

It was recently reported that character actor Brad William Henke, perhaps best known for his time on Orange Is the New Black, passed away at age 56.

His impressive physical stature was surpassed only by his larger-than-life presence on any screen he graced. And boy, did he spend a fair amount of time in front of the camera. He left behind a long list of impressive work and will be deeply missed. His passing seemed quite sudden — here's what we know about Brad William Henke's cause of death.