New Netflix Documentary Digs Into Largely Quiet Lawsuit Surrounding the Bob Ross Brand

American painter Bob Ross was a surprise hit whose fame came mostly after his death. He had a TV show that aired on PBS featuring him painting, usually scenery images that he seemed to create with ease. He had a son, Steve Ross , who followed in his footsteps.

And now, 26 years after his dad’s death, Steve is opening up about a largely unknown battle over his dad’s intellectual property rights in a new Netflix documentary.

Bob Ross was an iconic artist, and he shared his talent for turning paint strokes into masterpieces on his PBS show The Joy of Painting. His calm demeanor, hippie-like persona, and peaceful speaking voice made him an unusual hit who was well-loved even after he died in 1995.

When he died, a Bob Ross’ son, Robert Steven Ross, who goes by the name Steve, was named his successor. He was also a painter and had a similar vibe to his dad — it just made sense. What didn’t make sense was that someone else was claiming the rights to the Bob Ross brand.

Bob Ross Inc. is an independently managed company that wasn’t owned by Bob Ross at the time of his death, nor was it passed down to Steve when his dad died from lymphoma. Instead, the name and likeness of the artist, Bob's intellectual property, was owned by Walt and Annette Kowalski.

According to The Daily Beast, Bob was presented with legal documents asking him to turn over the business to Annette and Walt. He refused the request and instead made changes to his will to include that his son, Steve, and one of his half brothers should inherit his intellectual property.

But that’s not what happened. Instead, a judge determined that Steve didn’t hold the rights on the basis that, at the time the will was amended, the intellectual property belonged to Bob Ross Inc., not Bob himself. And that’s what this new Netflix documentary, titled Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, touches on.

