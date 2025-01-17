Bob Uecker Mourned the Loss of 2 of His Children Before He Died The Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster's surviving children released a statement confirming his death on Jan. 16, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 17 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Legendary MLB announcer Robert "Bob" Uecker was known for making his mark in Milwaukee through his powerful voice. Bob's career as a sportscaster began and ended with his 54-season run as the Milwaukee Brewers' primary broadcaster. Though he went on to book Hollywood roles in the Major League movies Homeward Bound and television roles, Bob always knew Milwaukee was his home and treated it accordingly.

Article continues below advertisement

Bob's home in Milwaukee included a family he could go to his actual residence. The broadcaster had several children in his lifetime and grieved two of their losses before he passed away. Here's what to know about Bob's children.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Bob Uecker's children?

Bob had four children during his lifetime: Leeann "Lee," Steve, Sue Ann, and Bob, Jr. The children were born from his first marriage to Joyce Uecker, who died in 2015. Bob and his ex-wife co-parented through their 1975 divorce. As his kids got older, the announcer experienced some tragedy with them.

In 2012, Bob's son, Steve, died from San Joaquin Valley Fever, an airborne fungal infection also known as coccidioidomycosis. At the time of his death, he told ESPN in a statement that he and his family were having "a very difficult time" navigating his loss. A decade after Steve's death, Bob's daughter, Leeann, died from complications of ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. After his daughter died, he became an advocate for the disease, often wearing an ALS awareness hat at the Brewers' games to honor Leeann's memory.

Article continues below advertisement

Bob's surviving children, Sue and Bob Jr. seem to live private lives and often weren't in the public eye with their dad. However, the siblings and the announcer's family released a statement to his fans addressing his death. The statement confirmed Bob died from a private battle with small-cell lung cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob," the family wrote. "To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more." “Bob faced a private battle with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him," they added. "Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter."

Was Bob Uecker married at the time of his death?

As Bob's health declined, he leaned on his support system more. While his children were likely by his side, the famed announcer wasn't married when he died. After his divorce from his children's mother, Joyce, he married his second wife, Judy, in 1976. They were together for 25 years before divorcing in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Bob and Judy were divorced when he died, they remained close, and she often accompanied him to his games. In several posts and statements regarding the MLB legend's death, many who knew him also expressed their condolences to Judy. On Jan. 16, Bob's TV daughter on his 1980s sitcom, Mr. Belvedere, Tracy Tofte (Wells), shared in an Instagram post that Bob was her "second dad" and shared fond memories of being with Judy and their family.