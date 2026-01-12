Grateful Dead Guitarist Bob Weird Did More Than Get by — Let's Look at His Net Worth Bob Weir was a heck of a guitar player. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 12 2026, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Bob Weir met Jerry Garcia in 1963, he was only 16 years old. At 21, Jerry was technically an adult, though few people would say that was the case. As the story goes, Bob and a friend were hanging out on New Year's Eve in Palo Alto, Calif., looking for a venue that would let the underage boys in. That's when the noodling sounds of Jerry playing the banjo caught Bob's ears. A night of jamming turned into a decades-long career and friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry died in 1995, and Bob followed nearly 31 years later to the day they met. During their time as the Grateful Dead, the band only had one song that reached the top 10. It was 1987's "Touch of Grey." After Jerry's death, the remaining members embarked on their own projects before reuniting in 2015 as Dead & Company. Bob's death in January 2026 leaves only two living members of the original band. What was his net worth? Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Bob Weir's net worth at the time of death was pretty impressive.

At the time of his death, Bob was reportedly with $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. How does a man whose band only had one semi-hit amass this much wealth? It's all about the merch and the touring. But first, let's start at the beginning. Throughout the Grateful Dead's 30-year career, with Jerry as the lead singer, Bob played rhythm guitar.

Bob Weir American musician and songwriter Net worth: $60 million Bob Weir was an American musician and songwriter, best known as the co-founding member and guitarist for the Grateful Dead. Birth date: Oct. 16, 1947 Birth place: San Francisco, Calif. Birth name: Robert Hall Weir Father: John (Jack) Parber Mother: Phyllis Inskeep Marriages: Natascha Münter (1999) Children: Shala Monet Weir and Chloe Kaelia Weir

Article continues below advertisement

In bassist Phil Lesh's 2005 memoir, Searching for the Sound: My Life with the Grateful Dead, he describes the moment he really heard what Bob brought to the band. When their drummer briefly left in 1971, it opened something up for Phil. "I found myself astonished, delighted, and excited beyond measure at what Bobby was doing," he wrote, describing his bandmate's playing style as "quirky, whimsical, and goofy."

When it came to starting bands, Bob was an unstoppable force. Beyond the Grateful Dead, he was also in Kingfish, Bobby and the Midnites, RatDog, Wolf Bros, and variations of the Grateful Dead, which ultimately led to Dead & Company. Bob also released four solo albums, one of which was a compilation, and sat in with a few musician friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Bob Weir a few signature guitars.

It didn't take long for Bob to get his own custom guitar. His partnership with the Japanese guitar brand Ibanez began in 1974 when designer Jeff Hasselberger developed the Ibanez 2681 for Bob. After that, Jeff designed Bob's iconic guitar, Cowboy Fancy, which he playedfrom 1976 until the mid-1980s.