The Dixie Chicks Are Back, but How Did They Get Together in the First Place?

The Dixie Chicks have stormed back into prominence. The country trio just released their first single in 14 years, and they’ve also announced the date for their latest album. For fans who aren’t familiar with the trio from their previous run of prominence, it may not be totally clear exactly who the Dixie Chicks are. 

Are the Dixie Chicks sisters?

Two of the three core members of the Dixie Chicks are sisters. Martie Maguire and Emily Robinson are the two sisters who founded the group together, and were eventually joined by Natalie Maines. Together, the three of them have won 13 Grammys and sold more than 30 million albums. 