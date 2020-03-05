The Dixie Chicks Are Back, but How Did They Get Together in the First Place?

In 2003, the band took the stage and made comments that would ultimately change the course of their careers. Just days before George W. Bush was set to invade Iraq and start the Iraq War, the band came out in fierce opposition of the idea. “Just so you know, we're on the good side with y'all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas,” Natalie said at a concert in London.