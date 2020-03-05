What Is the Meaning of 'Gaslighter' by the Dixie Chicks? It's Their First Single Since 2006

On March 4, the Dixie Chicks dropped a brand new song called "Gaslighter," the group's first single since 2006. It's the title track of their upcoming album, which comes out May 1. After hearing the song and watching the accompanying music video , we decided to dig deeper into the meaning of "Gaslighter."

For the past decade, the band had seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth. (At least as far as new music is concerned.) This has everything to do with the controversial remarks made by lead singer Natalie Maines about former president George W. Bush in 2002.

"Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all," Natalie said at a Dixie Chicks concert. "We do not want this war, this violence. And we’re ashamed the President of the United States is from Texas.”