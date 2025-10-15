John Mayer’s Massive Net Worth Should Be Music to His Ears John Mayer has racked up various awards, sold out arenas and worked with some of the music industry’s biggest stars. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 15 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the most successful artists of the past 20 years, singer, songwriter, and guitarist John Mayer has racked up various awards, sold out arenas, and worked with some of the music industry’s biggest stars. All of his considerable fame and success have led to an impressive net worth.

Although not nearly as much of a tabloid fixture and headliner-maker as he was in the past, John has continued with his music career, and the result is a bank account that is definitely plentiful.

What is John Mayer’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Mayer is worth an estimated $100 million as of October 2025, the bulk of which is due to his highly successful music career. In addition to his own music, the seven-time Grammy winner has also collaborated with a roster of industry heavyweights, including Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, Barbara Streisand, Ed Sheeran, and Harry Styles.

John Mayer Singer, songwriter, guitarist Net worth: $100 million John Mayer is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Grammy winner. Birth date: Oct. 16, 1977 Birthplace: Bridgeport, Conn. Birth name: John Clayton Mayer Father: Richard Mayer, high school principal Mother: Margaret Mayer, English teacher Marriages: None Children: None Education: Fairfield Warde High School

Known for his sordid romantic history, John sparked fresh dating rumors in October 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, a source confirmed with the outlet that John is currently dating social media influencer Kat Stickler, after the two met online and sparked up a “still very new” romance. “John sought her out and pursued her,” the inside source said. “Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again, and was interested in John.”

“He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often,” the source added. “She is interested and seeing where it goes.” The source also said that Kat “doesn’t think this will be a serious relationship,” but she is currently “having fun.” The two were initially snapped together while out dining at Flyfish in New York City on Oct. 13, per the outlet.

Aside from dipping back into the dating pool, John shared the future of his career.

Speaking exclusively with People in August 2025, the musician gave fans a bit of a good news, bad news scenario with future music. "I don't know when it's coming out,” he revealed.

“But I've been going around making music, touring, making music, touring for a lot of years, and I think it would make sense at this stage in my life [to] just take a breather and figure out when I want to do it and how I want to do it," he said. "So I'm enjoying just taking it day-by-day and doing the projects I love."

