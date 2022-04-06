Singer and '60s Icon Bobby Rydell Has Died at 79 Years Old

Bobby passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, Penn, the same city in which the icon was born in 1942. He reportedly changed his name from Robert Louis Ridarelli to Bobby Rydell after first appearing on the televised competition show TV Teen Club in 1950.

Bobby's cause of death is reportedly non-COVID-19-related pneumonia complications. An insider told TMZ that Bobby "had some health issues over the last few months and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia."