Bobby Sherman Died a Millionaire — A Look at the “Little Woman” Singer’s Net Worth

In the 1960s and 1970s, Bobby Sherman was the voice of a generation of teeny boppers. When the singer died on June 24, 2025, his loss was felt by many who grew up listening to his music, including his hit songs "Little Woman" and “Julie, Do Ya Love Me."

Actor John Stamos announced through a statement from Bobby's wife shared on Instagram that Bobby died of Stage 4 cancer at the age of 81. Since then, fans want to know about his net worth.

What was Bobby Sherman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bobby's net worth was $8 million at the time of his death. He grew his fortune early after he was discovered at a Hollywood party in 1962, when he was 19 years old. Bobby eventually signed to Decca Records and received his big break by performing on the variety show Shindig! His career catapulted from there, as he moved into acting with a role as Jeremy Bolt in the ABC television series Here Comes the Brides.

As his television career grew, so did Bobby's music. He sold over five million records between 1969 and 1971 and was awarded seven gold singles. He also starred in Getting Together, which was a spinoff of The Partridge Family and lasted for one season between 1971 and 1972.

Bobby's net worth reportedly isn't only from his time in showbiz. During the '70s, his music career began to decline. In 1974, after an incident involving his son, he changed careers and decided to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

Bobby Sherman Singer, Actor, EMT Net worth: $8 million Bobby Sherman was a singer, actor and former teen idol known for his songs "Little Woman" and "Julie, Do Ya Love Me." He was also an actor on Shindig! and other projects before transitioning into an EMT. Bobby died on June 24, 2025, of Stage 4 cancer at 81. Birth date: July 22, 1943 Birthplace: Santa Monica, Calif. Birth name: Robert Cabot Sherman, Jr. Marriages: Pat Carnel (m. 1971; div. 1979), Brigitte Poublon (m. 2011) Children: 2