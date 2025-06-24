Mick Ralphs May Have Co-Founded Bad Company but He Surrounded Himself With Good People "I think we're all essential to each other. I think we all balance each other well.” By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 24 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Mick Ralphs Blues Band

In May 1975, Mick Ralphs spoke with New Musical Express regarding the absolute joy he felt about being in Bad Company. The supergroup was founded two years prior by former Free vocalist Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke, along with former King Crimson bassist Raymond "Boz" Burrell, and Mick, who came from Mott the Hoople. "We're here to stay," he told the outlet while musing about having the same kind of longevity as The Rolling Stones.

The band would go on to break up and reform repeatedly, until they finally called it quits in 2023 due to Paul's health issues. A couple of years later, they were inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. Boz passed away in September 2006, and Mick passed away in June 2025, months before the induction ceremony. Thankfully, he was alive to hear the good news. Mick is survived by his wife and children. Here's what we know.

Mick Ralphs is survived by his wife and kids.

In a post to the band's Facebook page, the remaining living members of Bad Company broke the tragic news of their bandmate's death. Mick died at the age of 81 and is "survived by the love of his life, Susie Chavasse, his two children, and three step-children." Not much is known about Mick's family, but his musical family was effusive in their praise of him.

"Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground," wrote Paul in the Facebook post. "He was my friend, my songwriting partner, and an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor." The two shared a laugh days before Mick died, with Paul saying this wouldn't be their last. "There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter," he said. Simon said Mick was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist who will be "missed deeply."

In his 1975 interview, Mick talked about the fact that he had only been playing guitar for eight years but was happy to finally be able to afford a house. "I've been starving long enough." Mick also said his success hadn't changed him much at all. "The idea of the band is to project an overall thing and not to project anyone in particular," he explained. "I think we`re all essential to each other. I think we all balance each other well.”

What was Mick Ralphs's cause of death?

While Mick's cause of death has yet to be revealed, the Facebook post said he had a stroke in late 2016, days after an Oct. 29 performance at London’s O2 Arena. He remained bedridden until his death. "Mick Ralphs leaves behind a powerful musical legacy that will continue to inspire generations," they wrote.