Is John Stamos a Democrat or Republican? Why Critics Are Leaning Towards the Latter

"I'm OK with paying higher taxes if it means a stronger, fairer system that lifts everyone."

Celebrities like John Stamos have been around so long, it feels you know everything about them. But while John has no qualms about supporting a family member on Claim to Fame or dishing about his previous relationships, his stance on politics is something he keeps a little more sacred.

Unfortunately, the Full House alum was forced to discuss his political views when he attended an event organized by one of Republicans' favorite hangout spots. Here's what John has said about the event and his political ties.



What is John Stamos's political affiliation?

John admittedly rarely uses his platform to discuss politics. Still, the actor shared in an Instagram post during the 2024 Presidential race that he was planning on voting for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. While he didn't mention Kamala directly in the post, he mentioned he supported many of her initiatives, including wealthy American citizens paying more in taxes, and ended his message with a blue heart.

"I’m not here to tell anyone how to vote. This is not about dictating choices or dismissing opinions. But as we look ahead, it’s no secret who I will be casting my vote for," John explained. "We need a leader who prioritizes unity and strives to bridge the divides that have deepened over the past years. My hope is that this election leads to a renewed focus on bringing people together, fostering dialogue, and seeking justice and equality for all."

"I recognize my privilege and am deeply grateful for it," he added. "I also see the importance of giving back and working towards a society where opportunity and support aren’t determined by one’s socioeconomic status. I’m okay with paying higher taxes if it means a stronger, fairer system that lifts everyone. My cup overflows, and I believe it should help fill others’ too."

While John was seemingly on the Dems' side in November 2024, he also shared in the same post that he would "support the elected president and pray for a peaceful and honest transition." That being said, many of his fans were shocked to see him accept an invitation to Republican President Donald Trump's luxury resort, Mar-A-Lago, several months into his second presidential term.

More pics of John Stamos at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home pic.twitter.com/njLDGmvsHL — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 6, 2025

John Stamos received backlash for attending Mar-A-Lago for a paid event.

Despite John's political stance, he raised multiple eyebrows when he was spotted at an event hosted by Mar-A-Lago in April 2025. The event was held to support Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala, which was held to support the community's frontline workers. Photos from the event eventually surfaced on social media, with many of John's longtime fans having strong opinions about him being at Mar-A-Lago, expressing as much online.

"John Stamos is no longer my Uncle Jesse," one user confirmed on X (formerly Twitter). "He can F all the way off to Mar-a-Lago." "John Stamos just ruined his brand forever," another shared. "You can’t visit Mar-a-Lago and then expect the stink to ever leave you. Nobody will be having mercy on him. (See what I did there?)."

John's backlash caused him to clap back against the opinions on Instagram. In a lengthy post on his Instagram Story, he defended his decision to visit the controversial club, stating he did so to support healthcare workers and not politics.



"I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala – an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes,” he wrote. “This nonpartisan event supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c) (3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County.”

“Supporting nurses isn’t political – it’s essential,” John added. “These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day. I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”