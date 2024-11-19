Home > Entertainment John Stamos Posed in a Bald Cap for Dave Coulier, and the Reactions Are Mixed "HOLLYWEIRD STRIKES AGAIN" — @hennessypapi718 on Instagram By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 19 2024, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@johnstamos

In November 2024, Full House star Dave Coulier revealed that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Since then, he’s received an outpouring of love and prayers from fans who grew up watching him and have continued to support him throughout his career. Among those showing support is his Full House co-star John Stamos. On Nov. 18, John shared a photo of himself and Dave, both sporting bald heads — a look common among cancer patients undergoing treatment.

However, it turns out John didn’t actually shave his head — he wore a bald cap instead. And the internet hasn’t exactly been thrilled about it. In his post, John explained that his gesture was meant to show “some love and solidarity with my bro,” adding that he would stand by him every step of the way. While some fans praised the gesture, others weren’t so sure. Here’s a roundup of the fan reactions to John’s bald cap.

Reactions to John Stamos wearing a bald cap to support Dave Coulier.

Although Dave wore a smile while John shaved his head and wore a bald cap while doing it, several people on social media found fault with the gesture. Let’s start with @kristinakellay on Instagram, who gave her personal take on the matter: "Hate to be that person but this is more insulting by putting on a bald cap then not shaving ur head. A person with cancer doesn’t have a 'cap' they can take off."

Thankfully, user @hillaryfetters swooped in, calling the gesture “so cute” and reminding folks "if Dave isn’t offended by this, you shouldn’t be either and remember ... John is an actor and may need his hair for his JOB." Good point, Hillary!

A commenter and past cancer patient said she wouldn't want anyone to shave their head for her.

It seems pretty obvious that Dave didn't take offense to John's bald cap and even a commenter who claims she had cancer three times attested she wouldn't want anyone to shave their head for them. "As someone who has had cancer three times I NEVER wanted anyone to shave their head for me." The comment received over 1,000 likes, so clearly, many others shared similar feelings.

Another user pointed out, "Wow. After reading all these comments, if I ever lose my hair NOBODY better shave their head to “show” they support me. Please use a bald cap if you want to make me laugh lol."

While many of the comments that followed @juliegookin_'s were positive — one person again pointing out that John might not be able to cut his hair due to the nature of his work — user @the_real_bruce_wayne___ boldly chimed in, saying, "What a shallow gesture! Couldn't even cut your hair off for your friend. And you made sure to post it on Instagram to get those likes too."

But @grrreatscot perhaps made the best point of all, saying, "Oh, people - what’s more important? That he shave his head or that he’s actually there for him?" And while keeping things on a lighter note, here are a few other positive reactions to John’s bald cap.