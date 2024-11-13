'Full House' Actor Dave Coulier and His Second Wife Met in a Hilariously Unexpected Way

For fans of Full House, it's always a little disheartening to remember that everyone's favorite goofball, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), doesn't have someone special in his life by the end of the series. But if you watched the spinoff, Fuller House, you know that Joey eventually finds love, gets married, and has four kids!

While we're thrilled that Joey got his happily ever after, what about the actor behind the character? Here's what you need to know about Dave Coulier's love life, including his 10-year marriage to his wife, Melissa Coulier!

Who is Dave Coulier's wife?

In June 1990, Dave Coulier married model and actress Jayne Modean, whom he reportedly met on the set of Full House. Jayne guest-starred as the adult version of Michelle Tanner in the Season 3 episode "Those Better Not Be the Days." That same year, the couple welcomed their son, Luc.

Dave and Jayne divorced in 1992, and not long after, the comedian began a relationship with singer Alanis Morissette. The two dated for two years before breaking up, just before Morissette recorded her iconic album Jagged Little Pill. Coulier is widely believed to be the subject of Morissette's hit song "You Oughta Know."

In 2005, Coulier began dating photographer and producer Melissa Coulier (née Bring) after he accidentally tripped her during a vacation to Montana. The couple tied the knot on July 2, 2014, in Montana, and they have been happily together ever since. In fact, they recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary!

On July 2, 2024, Melissa shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram to mark the occasion, writing, "I thank my lucky stars we were put on this planet at the same time to walk side by side through life, @dcoulier."

"You're our family's team captain, my teammate, and best friend," she added. "Raising a glass to you and this big, big, love! Happy Anni, DB - LYMTA." Alongside the sweet message, Melissa posted a beautiful picture of the couple walking hand-in-hand on their wedding day.

Melissa is a fitness instructor and wellness advocate.

These days, Melissa is an award-winning photographer, wellness expert, and fitness instructor specializing in pain-free movement. Diagnosed with lupus in 2006, she has been dedicated to finding long-term solutions for managing inflammation and pain. This journey led her to create Moving Well with Mel, a woman-owned business focused on healing the body through breath, mindfulness, and functional movement.

Through Moving Well with Mel, Melissa offers a range of services designed to promote well-being. She can be booked as a keynote speaker, where she delivers a 20-minute talk followed by a 45-minute Full Body Reset fitness class.

She also offers Full Body Reset group classes tailored for bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, girls' weekends, and retreats. Additionally, Melissa provides private group sessions and one-on-one services. Beyond her work with Moving Well with Mel, she is the co-founder of Live Well Lead Well, a business dedicated to empowering female leaders through holistic health practices.

Dave said Melissa immediately took charge after his cancer diagnosis.

In November 2024, when Dave Coulier revealed his cancer diagnosis, he shared with People that he and his wife, Melissa, consulted friends within the medical industry to create "a very specific plan" for his treatment.

Reflecting on how he broke the news to Melissa and their son, Dave explained that he chose to maintain a positive outlook for their sake. "I looked at how those words affected [Melissa] and I thought, 'You know what, I'm going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I'm going to be strong for her.'"

