John Stamos Shows Support to Dave Coulier During Cancer Battle: "I'll Be by Your Side Through It All"

On Nov. 13, 2024, Full House star Dave Coulier shocked the world when he announced he's been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Speaking on the Today Show that same day, the legendary comedian and actor described it as a "very aggressive" type of cancer — but he assured viewers it hasn't spread.

In the wake of his revelation, an outpouring of support came from colleagues and fans, including his longtime friend and Full House co-star, John Stamos. Here's what John had to say.

John Stamos posts supporting message after Dave Coulier reveals cancer diagnosis.

On November 13, John Stamos shared an emotional and supportive message for Dave Coulier on Instagram. Alongside several photos of the two from over the years — many of which were not from the Full House set — John wrote in the caption, "My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I'll be by your side through it all."

That same day, Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, also expressed her support via Instagram Story. She reposted a clip from Dave's guest appearance on the Today Show and added, "I love me some @dcoulier. We [are] praying through this journey with him & @melissacoulier and are with him every step of the way."

In an interview with People, published on November 13, Dave Coulier opened up about leaning on his Full House castmates for support after receiving his cancer diagnosis. He explained that he chose to inform them via text message to ensure they heard the news directly from him. "I didn't want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out," he said, mentioning that the response from everyone "was immediate."

He continued, "It was just this outpouring of, 'I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you're in great hands with [wife Melissa Coulier], but what can we do?' It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We've been there for so many years for each other, and it's pretty remarkable."

In the midst of preparing for his upcoming chemotherapy treatments, Dave revealed that John Stamos is planning to visit him. "I can't wait for him to visit, Nov. 15, I get a chemo treatment. Nov. 16, John's going to be here," he said. Dave also noted that John has made it clear that he'll follow Dave's lead when it comes to how best to spend their time together.

"He goes, 'If you want to just sleep, I'll just sit by you, or if you want to listen to music or just talk, whatever.' And I'm just like, 'Wow. That's like a brother. That's just truly a brother,'" Dave told the outlet, clearly moved by the depth of his longtime friend's support.

Dave also reflected on the past few years, noting how emotionally charged they've been for the Full House cast, particularly after the death of their beloved co-star, Bob Saget, in January 2022.