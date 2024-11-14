Home > Entertainment All About Dave Coulier's Only Son, Luc: A Pilot and Hockey Enthusiast Dave announced in November 2024 that he was diagnosed with cancer. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 14 2024, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dcoulier

Beloved actor and stand-up comedian Dave Coulier, 65, whom fans adore as the playful and caring Uncle Joey on Full House, shared a personal health update in November 2024, revealing he was diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October. Coulier opened up about his journey on TODAY and spoke with People about his biggest inspirations: his wife, Melissa Bring, and his only son, Luc.

With such heartbreaking news, many are curious about the loved ones supporting Dave through this challenging time. Let’s take a closer look at Dave’s son, Luc, and his growing family — yes, Luc is expecting his first child, giving Dave even more reason to stay strong!

Dave Coulier's only son works as a pilot.

Dave’s son, Luc was born in November 1990. While Dave is now married to Melissa, he shares Luc with model and actress Jayne Modean, whom he reportedly met on the set of Full House. Luc’s passion for aviation took flight at a young age.

In a November 2020 Instagram post, Dave wrote, “He’s always been surrounded with a love for aviation. I used to watch airplanes with him at Santa Monica Airport and took him for his first flight when he was just a toddler. Now he’s living his dream.”

As of November 2020, Luc was working as a pilot for FedEx, a pretty impressive feat if you ask us! Not everyone gets to turn their childhood passion into a career, so for Luc to see his dream take off as a source of income is truly inspiring. In the post, Dave shared several sweet snapshots of his son from toddler days to adulthood, revealing how Luc grew up surrounded by planes.

Before joining FedEx, Dave’s son Luc worked as a pilot for SkyWest, as shared in a May 2016 Instagram post by the Full House alum. “So proud of my son, Luc. Now a #skywest pilot. Been flying with me in our #bonanza since he was two,” Dave captioned a photo of himself and Luc, who, of course, was suited up in his pilot uniform.

Though Luc prefers to keep his personal life private, Dave has consistently shared glimpses of fatherhood with fans, highlighting Luc's many milestones. In May 2021, Luc married his wife, Alex, who surprised him with a Detroit Red Wings-themed cake, a clear hint that Luc is a big hockey fan!

Does Dave Coulier have any grandkids?

Amid the news of Dave’s cancer diagnosis, fans also learned that he’s about to become a grandfather. In an interview with People, Dave revealed it was “tough” to tell Luc about his diagnosis, especially since Luc and his wife are expecting their first child, a baby boy. Dave also confirmed that Luc is still flying with FedEx.