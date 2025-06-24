Why Did Ramirez Leave G59? Fans Speculate He’s Branching out on His Own "We are sad to announce Ramirez is no longer apart of G*59 Records." By Trisha Faulkner Published June 24 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ramirez_187

When Ramirez disappeared from the artist roster on the G*59 Records website, fans noticed immediately. No big announcement. No interviews. Just a quiet vanishing act. That small change sparked a big wave of speculation. Suddenly, the question “Why did Ramirez leave G59?” was all over Reddit and social media.

Article continues below advertisement

At first, it was all fan chatter. People pointed out that his latest releases weren’t being promoted by G59’s official channels. Others noticed his X bio had been updated to list Velvet Note Records instead. And his page on the G59 website? Gone. The signs weren’t exactly subtle, but the label still hadn’t said anything publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Ramirez leave G59? Fans noticed he was missing long before any official word.

In May 2025, fans on Reddit started piecing it together in a thread, wondering if the rapper had quietly split from the label. One user wrote, “I just noticed it says ‘Velvet Note Records’ at the bottom. His X bio says it too. The official G59 channels have not promoted the new single/album either.” Another pointed out that “his Ramirez page on the G59 Records site is disabled too.”

Some speculated a falling out, while others argued it wasn’t that deep. “Don’t blame the guy honestly,” one commenter said. “G59 doesn’t promote anything that isn’t $B ... None of the other artists get merch or anything either.” The lack of recent collaborations, combined with minimal spotlight on G59’s end, led many to believe Ramirez was distancing himself for good.

Article continues below advertisement

G59 officially confirmed Ramirez’s departure in June 2025.

On June 23, 2025, G59 made it official with a post on Instagram: “We are sad to announce Ramirez is no longer a part of G*59 Records. As our very first signed artist, we look back on all the great times we shared with him ... and wish him well as he moves in a new direction.” It was the last line that caught everyone’s attention: “G*59 remains focused on what’s ahead as we continue to build with the artists who share our vision and values.”

Article continues below advertisement

That phrasing — “share our vision and values” — sparked a whole new wave of discussion. “That caption is very intriguing,” one fan wrote in a follow-up Reddit thread. “I wonder what happened.” Some fans wondered if that line was low-key shade. Others thought it was just corporate-speak, the kind of vague language labels use to keep things clean.

Fans think Ramirez left to grow independently and seek creative freedom.

Even without official details, many fans feel like they’ve got the picture. Ramirez has been experimenting musically, moving away from dark, horrorcore-inspired toward more melodic, live-instrument-heavy sounds. Some fans pointed out that he’s been linked with Velvet Note Records. Furthermore, he shares a manager with artists from All But 6 Records, another label with growing underground buzz.

Article continues below advertisement

There were also comments about how he was treated at live shows. “I always thought it was weird his set was the shortest [at Grey Day 2023],” one fan said. Others pointed out a pattern: “Despite all the momentum G59 has, Rami saw little promotion — especially compared to $B.” Ultimately, most agreed this wasn’t good for G59. They, however, hoped for nothing but the best for Ramirez.

Article continues below advertisement

Right now, the only official confirmation is that Ramirez and G59 have parted ways. There’s been no tell-all interview, no beef aired out on social media, and no real clarity beyond the Instagram post. Everything else — from Velvet Note Records to G59’s supposed lack of support — is based on fan observations and online theories.