Bonnie Tyler’s Cause of Death: What We Know About the Singer’s Final Days "She didn't just sing songs — she made you feel every word." By Mark Pygas Updated July 9 2026, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Bonnie Tyler, one of the most recognizable voices in rock music, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. Known for her distinctive raspy vocals and timeless hits such as Hold Out For a Hero and Total Eclipse of the Heart, the Welsh singer had sold more than 20 million records worldwide at the time of her death. The news seemingly came out of nowhere, leaving many shocked fans to wonder what caused Bonnie Tyler's death.

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Bonnie Tyler came from humble beginnings

Source: MEGA

Born Gaynor Hopkins on June 8, 1951, in Skewen, Wales, Bonnie Tyler grew up in government housing and sang in local clubs before pursuing a professional career in the 1970s. Her breakthrough came in 1977 with the release of "Lost in France" and "It's a Heartache," the latter of which became a global hit and reached the top five in the United States.

In 1983 with the release of Total Eclipse of the Heart, Tyler reached new levels of fame with a song that become of the most iconic of the decade. The music video also became a favorite on MTV, which only helped to cement Tyler's place as a music icon.

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In 1984, Tyler released "Holding Out for a Hero," which would become popular amongst generations due to its use in movies, television shows, sporting events, and viral videos.

Bonnie Tyler died aged 75 on July 8, 2026.

RIP Bonnie Tyler. I was first introduced to her music through the Fairy Godmother singing "Holding Out for a Hero" in Shrek 2pic.twitter.com/K54UocVakI — johnnymac (@itrieds0hard) July 9, 2026

According to a statement released by Tyler's family, the star died at a hospital in Portugal while being treated for an existing illness. In May, the star was rushed to the hospital for emergency intestinal surgery and had to be placed in a coma to aid her recovery. While no official cause of death has been released, many fans are speculating that it may have been a result of this previous illness.

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"Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in the hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," the statement read. "We will issue a further statement shortly, but for now, ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy." Fans were devastated to hear the news.