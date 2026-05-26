"It Takes Two" Rapper and Hip-Hop Pioneer Rob Base Has Passed Away at 59 "Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation." By Distractify Staff Published May 26 2026, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The hip-hop world has just suffered another major loss. It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Rob Base has passed away. The hitmaker was only 59.

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Rob, who was known as one-half of the group Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, was announced dead by family and friends via his social media pages on May 22, 2026. As fans and hip-hop connoisseurs wrap their minds around Rob’s loss, it’s a reminder that legends in the game are getting older. And with old age can sometimes come various health issues. Reports share that Rob was in a battle of his own.

Source: MEGA

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What was Rob Base’s cause of death?

According to Rob’s Instagram page, the rapper was privately battling cancer. “Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer,” the post reads.

Rob’s family did not go into further detail about the type of cancer the rapper was dealing with. Not to mention, there is no information about how long the 59-year-old had been battling the cancer or when he was diagnosed.

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“Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world,” the post continued. “Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten. Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.” At this time, the family has not revealed if fans can pay their respects via a public memorial service. We expect those details to come at a later time.

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Rob Base started his career as a child.

Per Black Doctor, the stars aligned for Rob as a child when he met DJ E-Z Rock, aka Rodney Bryce, at school in Harlem. The pair drew inspiration from their surroundings, which prompted them to experiment with their sound and ultimately made them an influential part of the underground hip-hop space.

While the pair released their debut single in 1986, “DJ Interview,” things took a turn in 1988 with the release of the song “It Takes Two.” The song catapulted their careers, with Iowa Public Radio sharing that the record peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Dance/Club Songs chart. The outlet also shared that the song earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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Source: MEGA