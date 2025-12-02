Distractify
Rapper POORSTACY Died at Age 26 — Details on His Cause of Death

The rapper who was known for his collaborations with Travis Barker passed away on Nov. 29, 2025.

Elizabeth Randolph
By

Published Dec. 2 2025, 11:03 a.m. ET

What Was POORSTACY’s Cause of Death? Everything To Know
Source: Instagram/@poorstacy

Up-and-coming rapper POORSTACY was on the cusp of becoming one of his generation's most renowned artists. Born Carlito Junior Milfort, he gained traction in the music industry for his emo rap sound, including songs such as "I Can't Sleep," "Darkness," and "Choose Life."

Unfortunately, POORSTACY's life and promising career came to a tragic end in November 2025. The rapper passed away on Nov. 29 at the age of 26. Here's what we know about his cause of death so far as more details surface.

POORSTACY
Source: Instagram/@poorstacy
What was POORSTACY's cause of death?

POORSTACY's cause of death wasn't immediately confirmed by police. However, we can confirm the Palm Beach, Fla. native died in Boca Raton, a city that's 32 minutes away from his hometown.

According to TMZ, the Boca Raton Police Dept. confirmed POORSTACY died early Saturday morning after being transported to a nearby hospital for a medical emergency. However, it's unclear what the medical emergency was.

While Boca Raton Police couldn't confirm POORSTACY's cause of death, many of his fans theorized over what could've happened to him. Several fans suggested he may have died by suicide, as he often discussed his battles with his mental health in his music.

"YOUR MUSIC HELPED ME THROUGH SO MUCH IM SORRY YOU COULDNT GET THAT HELP TOO," one fan wrote underneath the rapper's final Instagram post from August 2025.

TMZ also reported that POORSTACY wasn't alone during his final moments. He had reportedly been staying at the hotel his body was found in for 10 days and was spotted with a woman and a toddler at the hotel. Both the baby and their mom appear to be safe.

POORSTACY's music career was on an upswing before he died.

POORSTACY's life was tragically cut short before the world could see the full scope of his potential. However, he was making strides in his career before he died. In 2020, his song, "Darkest Night," appeared on the Bill & Ted Face the Music Soundtrack. The song from the sci-fi film earned him a Grammy nomination.

POORSTACY also frequently collaborated with established artists, including Travis Barker. The rapper and the Blink-182 drummer worked on three songs together: "Nothing Left," "Hills Have Eyes," and "Choose Life."

Travis and POORSTACY also seemingly developed a relationship outside of their music. Following the news of his death, Kourtney Kardashian's husband paid tribute to his musical partner via Instagram Stories.

Travis Barker's post for POORSTACY.
Source: Instagram/@travisbarker

Travis shared two clips of POORSTACY performing, including one from their music video for "Choose Life."

"Rest in peace, you'll never be forgotten," Travis wrote underneath the first post.

Rest well, POORSTACY!

