Why Did Young Dolph Get Shot? The Case Behind His Tragic Killing Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene. By Darrell Marrow Published April 30 2026, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@youngdolph

Years after his death, fans of Young Dolph are still shocked by his passing. The Memphis rapper, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies at the age of 36. He was in town for his usual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway before tragedy struck.

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Dolph was undoubtedly a Southern rap boss. His 2016 debut album, “King of Memphis,” helped solidify that image. He later worked with artists like Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz. By the time he died, Dolph had landed three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. His 2020 album, “Rich Slave,” peaked at No. 4. After his death, fans started asking questions. They wanted to understand the circumstances behind the shooting and why it happened.

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Why did Young Dolph get shot?

According to AP, prosecutors said Dolph was killed because of a murder-for-hire plot tied to money, fame, and a rap rivalry. During Justin Johnson’s trial, co-defendant Cornelius Smith testified that Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, the brother of rapper Yo Gotti, put out a $100,000 hit on Dolph and also placed bounties on artists signed to Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label. Smith said he and Johnson were “looking for somebody” and “didn’t know who we were going to catch.”

Prosecutors said Dolph’s tension with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group played a big role. Prosecutor Paul Hagerman told jurors that CMG wanted Dolph to work with them, but Dolph turned them down. Dolph later released diss tracks aimed at the label, its artists, and Big Jook, prosecutors said. Big Jook was killed in 2024 and was never charged in Dolph’s murder case.

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Prosecutors argued that business tension and diss tracks escalated into a paid hit. However, defense attorneys pushed back hard. They argued the state relied too heavily on Smith, who admitted his role in the shooting and had his own reasons to cooperate.

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Who shot Young Dolph?

Cornelius Smith testified that he and Justin Johnson followed Dolph to Makeda’s and opened fire. Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene. Johnson, an aspiring rapper also known as Straight Drop, denied guilt through his attorney. However, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in September 2024. A judge sentenced him to life in prison that same day. He later received 35 more years for conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Hagerman called the killing a “stone-cold execution” and said Justin had “no hesitation” about committing the murder-for-hire in a public place. Johnson's lawyer argued he had been manipulated by others and asked for a new trial. Johnson became the first major conviction. He received life in prison in 2024, then 35 additional years. Jermarcus, Justin’s half-brother, pleaded guilty to helping the suspects communicate while they were on the run, according to AP.