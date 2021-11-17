The Late Rapper Young Dolph's Net Worth Was on the Rise

The outlet reports that Young Dolph was fatally shot outside of Makeda’s Cookies around 1p.m EST. Police pronounced him dead on the scene.

Maurice Hill, owner of the cookie shop, shared with the outlet that Young Dolph walked into the store to purchase some cookies. Unfortunately, an unknown person drove up and shot him on sight.

Law enforcement alerted the public of the shooting. However, they did not name Young Dolph as the victim at the time.