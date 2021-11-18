Young Dolph Was in a Long-Term Romantic Relationship up Until His Tragic Death

Young Dolph Was in a Long-Term Romantic Relationship up Until His Tragic DeathBy Chris Barilla
Nov. 18 2021, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
The tragic shooting of Chicago-born rapper Young Dolph on Nov. 17, 2021, resulted in the 36-year-old rapper's death and has left millions of his fans devastated. In the hours after his passing, countless fellow artists, fans, and others paid their respects on social media to the star, who was killed outside of a cookie store in hometown of Memphis, Tenn.
In the years that he was a famous rapper, Young Dolph had some pretty serious hits such as "Cut It" and "RNB," and his extensive catalog helped him build a devoted following worldwide. Nonetheless, for however many fans of Young Dolph's music there are, it's likely that many don't know the details of his personal life. So, did Young Dolph have a girlfriend? Here's what we know.
Who was Young Dolph's girlfriend?
Young Dolph was in a long-term relationship prior to his tragic death. Details aren't clear about exactly when things got serious between them, but Dolph and girlfriend Mia Jaye began dating roughly a decade ago.
Per HITC, the couple reportedly met while Mia was working a job at a boutique real estate firm following her college graduation.
But who exactly is Mia? Well, she is a graduate of the University of Memphis with a B.S in real estate finance. She worked in the field for a while before eventually pursuing her passions.
Mia is an entrepreneur with her own lifestyle brand called The Mom and CEO, as well as host of the podcast Jaye’s Toolbox and author of the book No Way Tré You Can’t Have Your Way: Food Instead of Junk Food Today. She maintains quite an impressive Instagram following as well, with more than 200K followers on the platform.
Young Dolph and Mia Jaye are the parents of two children together.
Dolph and Mia had two children together. Their first child, Tré, was born in June 2014 and is currently 7 years old. Their second child, daughter Aria, was born in April 2017 and is currently 4 years old. As to be expected, the two children are constant fixtures on Mia's Instagram.
How did Young Dolph die? He was murdered in Memphis, Tenn.
The rapper's tragic passing occurred on Nov. 17, 2021, when he was in Memphis at a local cookie store, Makeda’s Butter Cookies Bakery. A video went viral on social media of the rapper's car parked outside of the storefront while police circled and attempted to establish a crime scene.
According to the Daily Memphian, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said during a press briefing, "We are committed to working with the community to stop these senseless murders. We are also dedicated to bringing those responsible for today’s shooting and others to justice."
Photos of two suspects are circulating as of now.