Jackboy Doesn't Appear to Have Been Shot, but His Brother May Have Been Following rumors that he was shot, rapper Jackboy showed up on Instagram Live looking fine, but his brother may have been caught in the crossfire. By Joseph Allen Dec. 14 2023, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

The Gist: Jackboy didn't get shot and posted to Instagram Live to prove that he was OK.

His brother was shot instead and has been airlifted to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

The attack appears to have been targeted and could have been intended for Jackboy.

Following persistent online rumors that rapper Jackboy was shot, he went live on Instagram to clarify what happened. The reports suggested that Jackboy had been shot multiple times at his home in Florida.

As these rumors swirled online, many naturally wondered what happened to Jackboy and whether he had really been shot. At the same time, they also wondered where the rumor had come from, and what the status of the rest of Jackboy's family might be.

Did Jackboy get shot?

During his appearance on Instagram Live, Jackboy publicly disputed the allegation that he had been shot. He even lifted his shirt to show those watching that he didn't have any bullet holes. "Real Haitian, man," Jackboy said on the stream, before rapping along to the lyrics of Young Dolph's "100 Shots," which includes the lyrics "How the f--k you miss a whole hundred shots?"

Jackboy's team also confirmed he was unharmed, which makes it pretty clear that the rapper wasn't shot, despite what the rumors may have suggested. The rumor that he had been shot started after local police announced the news of the shooting on Facebook, and many began to speculate that it may have involved Jackboy in part because he lived in the area.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached a young adult male who was in his driveway and shot him multiple times. This appears to be a targeted attack and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community," the post reads. "Please avoid the area as there is a heavy police presence. It's still unknown what set off the shooting."

Jackboy's brother was shot.

Because police announced that someone had been shot, many naturally assumed that the rapper himself had been shot. As it turns out, the victim was Jackboy's brother, who hasn't been named yet. He was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital where he is now in critical condition. As police suggested, the attack appeared to be targeted, which means it's possible that the assailant was hoping to hit Jackboy but got him and his brother confused.

Jackboy has yet to acknowledge his brother's severe condition, and this isn't the first time he has been in the headlines for less-than-ideal reasons in 2023. He was accused of domestic assault, with rapper Lexxstasy accusing him of beating her.