Chris Rea's Cause of Death Could Be Linked To His Medical History

"He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family."

Grieving a famous musician who has died is never easy. Chris Rea is known around the world for hits such as "I Can Hear Your Heartbeat." His death was announced on Dec. 22, 2025. The world won't forget the singer's charisma and talent.

What was Chris's cause of death? Here's what we know about the narrative that might have led to this tragedy. The performer's family mourns the loss, after a musical career that spanned decades of art and entertainment. Chris's music will live on forever.

What was Chris Rea's cause of death?

According to the BBC coverage that took place right after Chris's death, there isn't an official cause of death that has been made public. However, taking a look at Chris's medical history could provide clues regarding what happened to the artist. The team behind Chris mourns the loss with the entire planet. The statement released by the family reads: "He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family."

The fans know that Chris was no stranger to medical emergencies. The first time the followers heard of something bad happening to the singer was when he was diagnosed with a complex case of peritonitis (via The Independent). It just gets worse from there. Chris was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer when he was just 33 years old (via Saga). The process changed the performer's life forever, forcing him to live through tough treatments.

The process to reduce the damage in such cases is complicated. Chris went through multiple surgeries, as well as a Whipple procedure. The surgery requires medical professionals to remove the head of the pancreas in the hopes of improving the patient's health. Sometimes, even the most intense treatments don't work. Chris's health never really recovered, but he continued to count his blessings through it all.

Chris Rea will live forever through his music.

Art can help people remember what inspired them to pursue their dreams in the first place. Chris is gone, but his discography will make sure that he is never forgotten. A singer's voice can live on for decades after they die. Chris's talent is remembered by the wide variety of genres he tackled. Blues and rock were some of the disciplines the performer nailed over the years. Chris could work with music from different corners of pop culture.

The list of studio albums by the artist include "Dancing with Strangers," "The Blue Cafe," and "Road Songs For Lovers." In recent years, singers such as Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny top the charts. Decades before they took to the stage, Chris was already sharing his work with his followers. Chris will be remembered beyond his struggles. While it's true that the artist battled against an aggressive disease, he never let those problems get in the way of what he wanted to sing.