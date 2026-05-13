Bonnie Tyler’s Family Shuts Down Rumors as Health Battle Continues The “Total Eclipse of the Heart” legend is facing a scary chapter, but her team says hope is still there. By Darrell Marrow Published May 13 2026, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are sharing prayers for Bonnie Tyler after her team revealed she is battling a serious medical condition. The Welsh music icon landed in a hospital in Portugal for emergency surgery.

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Bonnie is known for her raspy voice and massive hits like “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “It’s a Heartache,” and “Holding Out for a Hero.” She broke out in the 1970s with “Lost in France” and “It’s a Heartache,” then reached another level in 1983 with "Faster Than the Speed of Night" and “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Now, fans are worried as Bonnie’s health remains uncertain.

Source: Mega

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What’s going on with Bonnie Tyler's health?

Bonnie underwent emergency intestinal surgery in Faro, Portugal. Her team did not publicly share the exact medical cause, but they confirmed that doctors had admitted her to the hospital before the procedure.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery” the statement read. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

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However, the situation later became more serious. On May 7, Bonnie's manager, Matt Davis, said doctors placed her in a medically induced coma. “Thank you for the incredible outpouring of love and well-wishes we’ve received for Bonnie over the last few days. It truly means the world,” Matt explained. “Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

Source: Mega

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How is Bonnie Tyler doing now?

According to the latest update on May 12, Bonnie remains “seriously ill but stable” in a hospital. Her team also said her doctors “are still positive that she will make a full recovery.”

That update also pushed back against rumors about her condition, including claims tied to Liberto Mealha. Bonnie's family said they were “very disappointed at the many lurid and untrue rumours now circulating in the media” and clarified that Liberto “does not represent them in any way whatsoever.” Her team also asked the media to stop speculating and requested “privacy and decency at this difficult time.”

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Bonnie has dealt with health issues before. She once explained that constant singing caused throat problems, and a doctor later found nodules on her vocal cords. She told The Mirror that surgery became her only option. She also said she had dealt with nodules three times before, but they had gone away with rest.