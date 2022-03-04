The World Is Showing Its Kindness Toward Ukraine by Booking up Ukrainian Airbnb Rentals

In a statement to the New York Post, Airbnb communications director Liz DeBold Fusco said that "Airbnb is temporarily waiving guest and host fees on bookings in Ukraine at this time."

The company is "humbled by the inspiring generosity of our community during this moment of crisis," and wanted to lend a helping hand to the independent social media efforts spearheaded by Quentin.Quarantino, which is run by Brooklyn-based influencer Tommy Marcus, according to the publication.