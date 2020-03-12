Check out These Books About Pandemics While You're Self-Quarantined This Weekend

If you are a fan of Dan Brown's popular novels Angels and Demons and The DaVinci Code, then you'll love his thriller centered around Robert Langdon and Zobrist, a geneticist who developed a new biological plague in the hopes of solving the world's overpopulation issue.

Robert is joined by Dr. Elizabeth Sinskey, the director-general of the WHO, on his quest to stop the pandemic from getting into the world's water supply.

(Available on Amazon)