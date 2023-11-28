Non-Boomers Share the Scoop on Their Most Boomer-Esque Complaints
In a now-viral social media thread, a woman asked non-Baby Boomers to share their most Boomer-esque complaint. Read on for the best responses!
Who could have predicted that Baby Boomers and the young crowd would eventually stumble upon some common ground? Certainly not me, but lo and behold, it's a reality, and you know what? I'm all for it!
On Nov. 21, 2023, X (formerly known as Twitter) user girl fieri (@realgirl_fieri) took to the social media platform and asked fellow non-Boomers to spill the beans on their most Boomer-esque complaint. Who knew complaining could bring generations together? Stick around, folks, because I've got the best responses coming your way.
Fur babies appreciate their alone time too, you know!
To start things off, X user girl fieri said she thinks people take their dogs to too many places — and you know what? I couldn't agree more! Believe me, your fur babies can handle a few hours on their own (plus, they might appreciate a breather from your constant lovey-dovey vibes).
Oh, and she's also got a problem with the perpetually late crowd too, because let's face it, time waits for no one.
It's a constant struggle out here.
Did color and lighting pull a disappearing act? It's as if they got slapped with a ban on TV and film sets — like, "Nope, you're not invited to this party!" It's seriously so difficult to watch anything these days because you can't see, and the actors are doing their best impression of the world's quietest library guest.
QR code menus — the culinary world's greatest mistake!
Can we talk about QR code menus for a moment? It's like the restaurant industry huddled in a room and brainstormed the worst ideas imaginable, and this one emerged as the champion of bad ideas. I don't know about you, but I really can't believe we've reached a point where scanning a code is the gateway to my dining experience.
All of these complaints are valid AF.
Ghosting ranks among the most unfortunate occurrences in the world; it's right up there with blasting your favorite tunes or inappropriate TikTok videos in public without headphones. Just two of the most brutal things ever!
Can we all band together to stop iPad kids once and for all?
Ugh, don't even get me started on iPad kids — they're like a whole new species of human, wreaking havoc and causing total mayhem wherever they go. They seriously might just be the worst characters on the planet!
This really is one of the worst things in the entire world.
I'm positive my neighbor is out to make my life a living hell because every weekend, he wakes up at the crack of dawn to mow his lawn. Who needs an alarm clock when you have the charming tones of a lawnmower serenade?
Seriously, move it along!
These folks strut around like they're the only person on the planet, and it irks me to no end! Most of these irritating individuals are in their own little world, steering their shopping carts with their stomachs as they engage in a phone conversation that could rival a rock concert or unleash war cries across the entire store.
You don't know what you have until it's gone...
OK, but why did manufacturers stop making laptops with optical drives? Seriously, what was the reason?! We may never know, but one thing's for sure — somebody needs to march back into that factory and demand a reunion with our long-lost DVD drives because I need that movie night magic back in my life!
The entire concept of social media is ruining everything.
Jumping on the anti-TikTok bandwagon here, but seriously, social media seems to be on a mission to wreck the good vibes everywhere. It's truly the ultimate buzzkill zone, hauling in enough negativity to fill a semi-truck. Sure, a few folks have had their shining moments, but as a whole, social media is just way too good at spreading harmful agendas.
Is this too much to ask?!
It feels like everything costs an arm, a leg (and perhaps a spleen) these days. Trying to move out, tackle rent, and start a family feels like attempting a magic trick with an empty wallet—now you see your savings, now you don't!