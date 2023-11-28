Non-Boomers Share the Scoop on Their Most Boomer-Esque Complaints

Who could have predicted that Baby Boomers and the young crowd would eventually stumble upon some common ground? Certainly not me, but lo and behold, it's a reality, and you know what? I'm all for it!

On Nov. 21, 2023, X (formerly known as Twitter) user girl fieri (@realgirl_fieri) took to the social media platform and asked fellow non-Boomers to spill the beans on their most Boomer-esque complaint. Who knew complaining could bring generations together? Stick around, folks, because I've got the best responses coming your way.

Fur babies appreciate their alone time too, you know!

What is the most boomer complaint you have? Mine is I think people take their dogs too many places for my taste and also I think everyone should be more punctual. — girl fieri (@realgirl_fieri) November 21, 2023

To start things off, X user girl fieri said she thinks people take their dogs to too many places — and you know what? I couldn't agree more! Believe me, your fur babies can handle a few hours on their own (plus, they might appreciate a breather from your constant lovey-dovey vibes). Oh, and she's also got a problem with the perpetually late crowd too, because let's face it, time waits for no one.

It's a constant struggle out here.

TV shows are all SO DARK and WHAT ARE THEY SAYING — Shelly (@Shelly_AF) November 22, 2023

Did color and lighting pull a disappearing act? It's as if they got slapped with a ban on TV and film sets — like, "Nope, you're not invited to this party!" It's seriously so difficult to watch anything these days because you can't see, and the actors are doing their best impression of the world's quietest library guest.

QR code menus — the culinary world's greatest mistake!

Several, but: I don't like QR code menus. Dreadful inconvenience aside, they're kind of classist actually. — 🧸🏴‍☠️ Pirate Captain Daddy Bear 🏴‍☠️🧸 (@epiphanist1248) November 21, 2023

Can we talk about QR code menus for a moment? It's like the restaurant industry huddled in a room and brainstormed the worst ideas imaginable, and this one emerged as the champion of bad ideas. I don't know about you, but I really can't believe we've reached a point where scanning a code is the gateway to my dining experience.

All of these complaints are valid AF.

Ghosting/flaking on commitments, jobs, meetups, dates. Oh and playing music out loud. GET HEADPHONES!!!! Not everyone wants to hear TikTok blasting — Transplanted Azula ♻️❤️ (@b00746477) November 22, 2023

Ghosting ranks among the most unfortunate occurrences in the world; it's right up there with blasting your favorite tunes or inappropriate TikTok videos in public without headphones. Just two of the most brutal things ever!

Can we all band together to stop iPad kids once and for all?

Kids are on iPads too much. If you’re at a restaurant, it makes me sad. If you can’t get through a quick target run without a toddler watching a show, that’s bad. Kids existed for a billion years without these devices and we have no idea what it will do to their brains. — goldnecklace (@goldnecklace2) November 22, 2023

Ugh, don't even get me started on iPad kids — they're like a whole new species of human, wreaking havoc and causing total mayhem wherever they go. They seriously might just be the worst characters on the planet!

This really is one of the worst things in the entire world.

People mowing their lawns in the mornings during the weekends. — AstroBaby91 (@AstroBaby91) November 23, 2023

I'm positive my neighbor is out to make my life a living hell because every weekend, he wakes up at the crack of dawn to mow his lawn. Who needs an alarm clock when you have the charming tones of a lawnmower serenade?

Seriously, move it along!

Can people quit parking their carts or reuniting with their friends/family in the middle of grocery aisles? I'd like to get through just one trip without having to dodge abandoned carts. Just get out of the way. — JustYvo (@xiocon320) November 22, 2023

These folks strut around like they're the only person on the planet, and it irks me to no end! Most of these irritating individuals are in their own little world, steering their shopping carts with their stomachs as they engage in a phone conversation that could rival a rock concert or unleash war cries across the entire store.

You don't know what you have until it's gone...

BRING BACK LAPTOPS WITH DVD PLAYERS https://t.co/VbyUF4PsrJ — louis (@ghostfacewayne) November 23, 2023

OK, but why did manufacturers stop making laptops with optical drives? Seriously, what was the reason?! We may never know, but one thing's for sure — somebody needs to march back into that factory and demand a reunion with our long-lost DVD drives because I need that movie night magic back in my life!

The entire concept of social media is ruining everything.

Jumping on the anti-TikTok bandwagon here, but seriously, social media seems to be on a mission to wreck the good vibes everywhere. It's truly the ultimate buzzkill zone, hauling in enough negativity to fill a semi-truck. Sure, a few folks have had their shining moments, but as a whole, social media is just way too good at spreading harmful agendas.

Is this too much to ask?!

Rent SHOULD be $300/mo. and one job SHOULD be able to support a family. https://t.co/BKOhFz6xbo — Skylar Patridge (@SkyePatridge) November 24, 2023