Woman Gives Boss Two Weeks' Notice for Christmas Because She Didn’t Know What to Get Them
Figuring out what gifts to get folks for the holidays can be a daunting experience. While you could hand over something as simple as a gift card or some cash, those types of presents can feel a bit impersonal. And depending on how many gifts you're getting for folks, all of that cash can add up.
But depending on the folks you interact, live, and worth with on a daily basis, there's a certain expectation that you'll have to hand over some type of holiday cheer in the form of a present. But what type of gift do you get somebody when you aren't privy to their likes? What kind of present do you hand over when you aren't sure what they want?
That's the conundrum a TikToker by the name of Kaitlyn, who posts under the handle @gay_tlyn says she was experiencing.
In a viral clip posted to the popular social media platform, Kaitlyn says that she didn't know what to get her boss, so she ended up gifting them her two weeks' notice instead.
In a video that's garnered over 69,000 likes and some 4,160 shares, Kaitlyn writes in a caption: "merry Christmas ya filthy animal"
She writes in a text overlay on the video: "didn't know what to get my boss for Christmas, so I gave him my two week notice" The clip is five seconds long and Kaitlyn looks into the camera while wearing a yellow shirt.
Quitting around the Holidays isn't an uncommon occurrence. According to Zippia, the month that typically sees the most employee resignations is November.
2021 and 2022 have seen a record number of people quitting their jobs, in a phenomena known as "The Great Resignation." And while there were projections that so many folks would ditch their employers towards the end of 2022, especially with projections that the United States is headed towards a recession, that doesn't seem to be the case.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that as of October 2022, there were 10,334,000 open job positions in the US that have yet to be filled.
In the comments section of Kaitlyn's post, several other TikTokers remarked that they too were either planning on quitting their jobs or had done so already right before Christmas.
According to Forbes the job market will stabilize in 2023 with fewer people hopping in and out of positions. The outlet also said that businesses will more than likely be reluctant to administer raises or significant pay bumps to employees as many industries have increased salaries throughout 2022 in order to entice new talent.
What do you think about quitting before the holidays? Do you believe that most people do it because they want to queue up a "new year new me?" Or has the nature of how people perceive their lives and employment after the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately changed and folks are unwilling to work jobs they don't feel are worth it?