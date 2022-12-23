Woman Gives Boss Two Weeks' Notice for Christmas Because She Didn’t Know What to Get Them

But depending on the folks you interact, live, and worth with on a daily basis, there's a certain expectation that you'll have to hand over some type of holiday cheer in the form of a present. But what type of gift do you get somebody when you aren't privy to their likes? What kind of present do you hand over when you aren't sure what they want?

That's the conundrum a TikToker by the name of Kaitlyn, who posts under the handle @gay_tlyn says she was experiencing.