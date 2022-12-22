What Is Pink Noise? Explaining TikTok's Latest Health Trend

We’ve all heard of white noise, but did you know there are other noise colors? Colors of noise describe the different frequencies present in sound and come in various colors ranging from white to blue to red.

Pink noise is social media’s latest fascination, with #pinknoise garnering 12.4 million views on TikTok. One user claimed pink noise gave her the most restful sleep of her life. Another said it helped improve her chronic tinnitus.

So, let’s take a look at what pink noise is and explore its potential benefits.