The 'Botched' Doctors on the "Hardest and Most High Risk" Surgeries of Season 6 (EXCLUSIVE)

With bad boob jobs, patients who aspire to look like they are stuck in an Instagram filter, and hairy face skin grafts, there's never a shortage of strange plastic surgery requests and cases on Botched . Each season, plastic surgeons Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif must meet with both patients who have unrealistic expectations, and ones whose past procedures pose a threat to their lives.

The second half of Botched Season 6 returns to E! on April 13, and the stakes have truly never been higher for Drs. Nassif and Dubrow. The surgeons spoke exclusively with Distractify about some of the toughest patients (and cases) from the season, how selfie dysmorphia has altered what they ask for during consultations, and what it takes to bring people's surgery expectations down to normal.

The 'Botched' doctors teased what to expect on Season 6.

While Botched promises more intense cases each season, Drs. Dubrow and Nassif insisted that there was more risk involved in the surgeries for Part 2 of Season 6 than ever before. One patient viewers will see got breast implants that were nearly double the usual maximum size. While this poses a health issue, Dr. Dubrow explained that the patient actually got a consultation because she wanted her implants to be bigger.

He noted that a normal implant is 350 CCs (which, according to Dr. Dubrow, is "a nice pear or orange size"), but a patient on Season 6 came in with more than 1700 CCs in each. "This woman comes in with 1760 CCs, a total disaster where it looks like she has three breasts. One is in the center of her abdomen — it has fallen so far down and toward the center. She says to me, 'I really only want to do this if you can make me bigger,'" he said.

"We see that in our practices sometimes where it’s like, 'I have this disaster, and it's horrible; I can't take my shirt off and I can't have relations with my significant other. But, if I can't go bigger, then I can't psychologically handle just being normal,'" he continued. "To me, that’s always the weirdest request, because they look super weird but they want to look weirder, just without it on their abdomen. I still get a lot of it where they just don’t want to look like a normal person."

Another notable patient from Part 2 was a victim of a car accident. After getting hit by a drunk driver, the plastic surgeon on call asked for her to wait several hours before getting operated on. Though the procedure performed on Botched wasn't an overly difficult one, Dr. Nassif explained that it was memorable because of the emotional impact it had on the patient.

"She went to the hospital, and the surgeon that was on call had her stay in the hospital all night, and then only saw her in the morning. It's rare that we would hear a plastic surgeon do that," Dr. Nassif explained. "She ended up having the reconstruction, and we were just trying to make the fullness in the right side of her face look better."

"It wasn't a very difficult procedure, but it's more dealing with the post-operative swelling and the other issues... It is really tough for patients, especially when they don’t immediately get care. This case had us deal with the psychological aspect," Dr. Nassif continued.

Source: Getty

The Botched surgeons also said that the before and after photos from Part 2 are the most intense transformations that they've ever seen. "We always say this is the hardest and most high risk season, but when you look at the 'befores' from this season, it's like you've never seen anything like it. Breasts in the center of the abdomen. Breasts under the neck. Abdomens that look like arms. I can’t believe that I agreed to take these cases on," Dr. Dubrow said.

"These are the weirdest and funkiest cases that we've ever had. This show is about hope, heart, and humor, but it's also about the visual traffic accident that these patients have been put through before they come to us," Dr. Dubrow continued. "Of all the seasons, this is the biggest visual traffic accident ever. The weirdest stuff that you'd say, 'I don’t believe it' to."

In addition to handling some majorly dangerous procedures, there's something else that viewers will get to see from Drs. Dubrow and Nassif that they've never seen before on Season 6 . "What's interesting about this season is that you can actually hear me sing, and have Terry make fun of me as usual. That’s going to be fun," Dr. Nassif teased. "But wait a minute, we actually want people to tune in. You’re teasing your singing? You actually think people are going to want to tune in?" Dr. Dubrow joked. "I think teasing the before and after to all of the plastic surgery you’ve had is better."