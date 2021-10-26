Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow , born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.

Bow Wow first stepped on the scene in 2000 at 13 with his debut album, “Beware of the Dog,” and immediately had teenage girls and the rap world in a chokehold. Since then, he has continued to make music and has sprinkled his magic in the acting world. While he does find himself in some drama — most recently with child support issues — fans are interested in learning more about him. So, what is Bow Wow’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Bow Wow is known as a rapper, actor, and record producer who first entered the industry at 13 years old.

As it stands today, Bow Wow has accumulated a net worth of $1.5 million. This figure is a combination of his work as a rapper, record producer, television host, and actor. Bow Wow has earned three platinum albums and two gold albums. As a result, he’s sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. So, it’s easy to see why he’s accumulated that net worth, even though some might think he’d have a bigger nest egg.

Bow Wow has been involved in some child support drama with his baby mama, Olivia Sky.

If you follow Bow Wow on social media, then you likely know that the rapper has alluded to the fact that he only has one child, 10-year-old Shai, whom he shares with Joie Chavis. However, in a now-deleted Instagram post in June 2021, the rapper claimed that he has a son, Stone Moss, per The Atlanta Black Star. The mother of the child is model Olivia Sky.

Sometime between that Instagram post and September 2021, the rapper changed his tune. In a Twitter Q&A with fans on Sept 17, 2021, he alluded to the fact that he only has one child. A fan even inquired about his son and he threw a little shade at the question. “Now playing 'Billie Jean' for the second time,” the rapper tweeted with headphone emojis.

After Bow Wow publicly disowned Stone, Olivia responded via social media, per The Atlanta Black Star. In an Instagram story, Olivia kept it cute with a message that read, “I knew I matured when I didn’t embarrass someone I could’ve destroyed. The old me would never. They hate to see it, thank you God for growth.”

Not to mention, it appears that Bow Wow and Olivia had been having some trouble on the co-parenting front for some time. In a May 26, 2021, audio clip shared by Onsite, Olivia called out the rapper for his shortcomings as a father. “They’ll find a way to try and tear you down and find a way to make you feel like you’re doing something wrong. Why are you trying to f--k with me so hard dude,” Olivia says. Why are you trying to make this single mom s--t so hard?”

However, it appears that Bow Wow’s days of disowning his son are over. Per court documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, baby Stone has been confirmed to be Bow Wow’s son through DNA testing, which must be confirmed when seeking child support.

“It is the Judgment of this Court that the Child of the parties, STONE KAMIN (“Child”) born in 2020 is hereby declared to be the legitimate son of Respondent, Shad Moss, capable of inheriting from Respondent in the same manner as if born in lawful wedlock,” the document reads. “The Child shall hereafter be known as STONE MOSS and the Department of Vital Statistics shall show the Child’s birth certificate to include Respondent as father.”

Aside from confirming that Bow Wow is the father, the documents also share that there is a new custody agreement in place, which states that Bow Wow will be able to see the child every other weekend.