7 Moments That Prove Cory and Shawn Had the Best Bromance in TV History

Television is full of iconic bromances — but there is no competition when it comes to Cory Matthews and Shawn Hunter's decades-long friendship on Boy Meets World.

Even now, on the 20th anniversary of the Boy Meets World finale, we still remember how Shawn rescued Cory from the llama pen at the zoo, solidifying their friendship, all the way until Shawn saved the day during Cory and Topanga's wedding.

And while this list could go on forever, we rounded up the best moments between Cory (Ben Savage) and Shawn (Rider Strong) that prove they had the best bromance in TV history. Even Mr. Feeny would approve of that statement.