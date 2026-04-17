“He Paid Extra to Not Sit by You” — BF Books Himself a First-Class Seat on Flight "Girl it’s OK, thank you for taking him out of the dating pool." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 17 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@nicmarievee

What would you do if your significant other booked themselves a seat in first class on a flight and you in economy, meaning you’re not only sitting separately, but their seating arrangement is way more comfortable? Would you be offended? Maybe even feel a little less than them? It’s a question I’m now asking myself thanks to a TikTok shared by Nicole (@nicmarievee), whose boyfriend did exactly this.

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Yes, he booked himself a cush seat in first class, meanwhile leaving her back in economy among the "common folk," and way less comfy chairs. Surprised? So am I. But apparently, there’s a valid reason why he did such a thing. If you’re interested in knowing how people are reacting, keep scrolling for the full context.

Woman's boyfriend books himself first class seat on flight, leaves her in economy.

TikToker @nicmarievee, or just Nicole, shared a TikTok in April 2026 that left tons of people scratching their heads in confusion. In her video, she shows herself and her boyfriend boarding a flight, with him smiling at the camera. But it’s the caption that really threw everyone for a loop. It read: “Does anyone have a dog house I can borrow? My boyfriend booked himself first class while I’m back in economy plus.”

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She then shows her boyfriend’s traveling quarters in first class, which consist of a larger seat and more private space. And I’m going to assume the chairs extend out more than traditional seats. Then they walk back to economy (sorry, economy plus!) where her seat is, and of course, the chairs are slimmer, and there’s basically little room to move except where your legs go.

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She then asks him, “What do you have to say for yourself?” and he coyly smiles back and says, “I love you.” Now, she doesn’t really seem all that bothered by the seat disparity, and follow-up videos suggest that even more. But still, why would he do this?

Obviously, it feels a little unfair to treat yourself to a nice, comfortable seating arrangement but leave your partner back in economy with barely enough space to rest their elbows. And to make it worse, they were catching a red-eye flight back from California to New York, so this wasn’t some quick one-hour trip. Well, in a follow-up video, Nicole explained that they had gone to California to visit her family, then caught that red-eye flight back to New York City.

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Since her boyfriend works in finance, he had to be up early the next morning and back in the office by 8 a.m. She, on the other hand, says she works for herself and doesn’t have to start working until around 11 a.m. On top of that, he had another flight out that same evening, so he likely needed the more comfortable seat in order to get some rest.

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In another video, she also acknowledged that relationships aren’t always 50/50 and that sacrifices sometimes have to be made. And while most people in committed relationships understand that, a lot of folks are still having a hard time justifying him getting the better seat. Because, couldn’t he have just booked her a seat up there, too? Then they’d both be comfortable and sitting together.

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That seems to be what a lot of people are thinking based on the comments. “He literally paid extra to not sit by you,” one person wrote. Another added, “Let me guess, he’s the best boyfriend ever and we are all overreacting.” And one commenter took it even further, asking, “Which wedding dress?” while sharing photos of three different clown costumes.

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While anyone can understand that her man needed the rest, considering he flew across the country to visit her family, had work the next morning, and had another flight that same night (it’s exhausting just writing it down), why not book her a seat nearby, or at least next to him?