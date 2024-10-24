Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Girl, Take Him to Court” — Woman Dumped by Guy After She Moved out of State to Be With Him "Can't you sue him for something?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 24 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @spritelynotthesoda

If you're single, then reading this just might make you feel a little bit better about not being so quick to jump into a relationship. Spritely (@spritelynotthesoda) relayed a heartbreaking tale via a TikTok song. This initially seems like a jarring choice as the humorous choice of text font/color seems like a great juxtaposition between the subject matter she sings about.

She narrates the tale via song and a series of text overlays that read: "Imagine you live in L.A. with your boyfriend and everything's going amazing." Accompanying the narration is a series of cute couple photos. They're at what looks like a party together where she's wearing a white dress and he's got a suit on.

They're riding bicycles together and posing for the camera, smiling and warmly embracing each other. But then there's a shift in their dynamic. "'Til he says babe I wanna move back to Texas to be closer to my Dad," she says.

Wanting to be a supportive significant other, she agrees to move to Texas with him, and then the clip transitions to a video of a man sitting at a computer workstation. There are multiple synthesizers lining a wall, studio monitor speakers, and a massive Apple Tower PC on the ground.

It looks like this is a music studio setup because the camera pans around and shows someone sitting at a drum kit. It looks like this group of artists are people that she's been working with because next, she says: "Quit your improv troupe and have a goodbye party, take off months of work, deplete your savings to pay for movers."

The next clip a sped-up montage of her packing up her belongings and leaving her place empty. "And drive to Texas" — next there's footage of her on a highway. "It's so worth it for the love of your life that wants a future with you," she says, showing off another selfie with the two of them.

They're both brushing their teeth in the mirror as she continues to sing and more imagery begins populating the screen. "Because he said so. So you spend a month waiting for your s--t to arrive. And then another moving in and building furniture and stuff." Her clip shows her in a workshop sanding down a slab of wood, "And you're soooo happy."

However, that happiness wouldn't last, as she says, "'Til he comes back from a family vacation. Sits on your couch which just arrived in the mail and hands you a note. That says we have nothing in common and we're incompatible." She shows the handwritten note on camera, much of it has been whited out.

The video then shows her in a car packed with belongings as she cries, "How did I not notice? This whole time three and a half years of happiness we've been incompatible this whole time and that we have nothing in common for three and a half years! How did I not notice?! Wow!" she says, sarcastically, inter-cutting various pictures of them having fun with one another with clips of her crying and talking into the camera.

The song continues to play: "What a surprise! Thank you for informing me that this whole time we had nothing in common so you pack up your car with whatever you can fit in it. Just kidding, you're crying too hard, so he has to help to pack it for you. And then you drive to Florida to live with your mom."

The last image shows her at her mom's house as they're setting up her new living situation. Numerous folks who responded to the video joined in her anger over the situation. One person wrote that they thought they had it bad with their ex, but thought Spritely's case was much worse.

"He made you move and then handed you a note?!?! I thought my ex was bad for leaving me to move back in with his mommy. You win." Another asked: "Can't you sue him for something?" While someone else said that although they were sad she had to go through this situation, they were still fans of the way she was reconciling with the breakup.

"I’m sad for you but obsessed with your delivery." Another echoed that sentiment, writing: "I’m so sorry that happened but this song is a certified BOP." There was one person who said that her man telling her that they had nothing in common was actually a code word for something else entirely.

"We have nothing in common actually is guy language for 'I found someone new' been there, done that ... got the t-shirt." Someone else wrote that this is a lesson for anyone and everyone in a relationship who believes that they need to downgrade themselves and the dreams that they're going after just to be with a person.

