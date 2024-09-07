Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Boyfriend Gives Woman Silent Treatment for Entire Week After Meeting Her Parents "A week???? Baby that’s an ex." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 7 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @imnotmessyimbusy

Women are sympathizing with TIkToker (@imnotmessyimbusy) after she was ghosted by her boyfriend a week before her birthday and right after he met her parents. In her video, she states that he gave her "the silent treatment" for an entire week. His sudden shift in demeanor took her by surprise, and throngs of folks told her this is a massive red flag.

"You know, life really does come at you fast because one minute, my boyfriend's meeting my parents and spending a day with his grandparents. And the next day, we have, like, a mini communication breakdown and I don't hear from him and it's been a week," she says, looking into the camera as she walks.

She adds, "And my birthday is in two days. So, needless to say, I'm fighting for my life over a man, nay, boy, and writing s--- on post-it notes like 'You're worthy of love.' And, 'You're not a worthless piece of garbage' and putting it on my bathroom mirror."

After a slight pause she smiles and says, "I'm not doing well," before repeating again: "I'm not doing well." Numerous TikTokers who responded to her video urged her to leave the man, stating that anyone who is cruel enough to ruin an event that they found important is doing so on purpose.

Someone else mentioned: "If a man hates you he will ruin your birthday ... Never forget." Another said that if someone ghosts a significant other then this is a surefire sign they're going to separate: "Stonewalling is one of the great predictors of divorce."

Another TikToker, who said they were a couples therapist wrote that the woman's husband ultimately did her a favor. "Um, couples therapist here. He saved you a divorce. What a gift." It seemed that there were a lot of people upset that the woman's boyfriend decided to give her the silent treatment calling it a "cruel" response.

Source: TikTok | @imnotmessyimbusy

"Dump any man who ghosts you. They won’t change. It’s cruel." "They say narcissists always ruin your birthday. Anyone who makes you question your self worth is not your person." "A man who does this right before an important event in your life doesn't like you AT ALL. Break ties now, it only gets worse."

In a follow-up video she revealed that she was officially "single against [her] will." Before diving into her story time, she thanked all of TikTokers who were kind to her about the situation. She added that the guy ended up wishing her a "happy birthday" and that the two of them "went back and forth a couple of times," in their conversation.

She said that because her "feelings" didn't "just shut off" for the man, she wanted to see him, offering up a walk during the weekend so they could address what happened. However, he didn't seem too interested in that prospect — he didn't reply to her query.

Source: TikTok | @imnotmessyimbusy

She goes on to state that she wishes she could be there for him because he must be going through a situation that's extremely difficult. Then, the TikToker added he was a "wonderful" person and that his behavior was "out of character" for him.

The subject of her video then pivoted to how many people responded to her initial clip stating that they, too, have been victims of "stonewalling" themselves. The ghosted girlfriend then added conflict in relationships is "normal and healthy" and that it's terrible for someone to ghost another person that they say they love.

She goes on to say that thinking two people who come from "two different upbringings" and were raised differently who aren't going to face some kind of conflict is "delusional." "It's really unfortunate and disappointing that this person just refuses to do so and I just have to take that and move forward. So, that's what I'm doing. I'm just trying to stay busy, exercise, spend time with friends, cry when I wanna cry."

Source: TikTok | @imnotmessyimbusy

As hurt as she was by the situation, she did say that there were things she was grateful for, like her dog, Harry, who's "been wonderful" to her. "He's my little angel," she said. There were other things she seemed to be doing to keep her mind preoccupied as well. "I'm going to New York this weekend. I'm going to The Toast live show. I'm very excited, I'm staying in my old neighborhood."

Walking around her old stomping grounds was, as she says, a way of going to her "happy place" while also giving a change of scenery. "Here I feel like I'm constantly looking over my shoulder, like I don't know if I'm gonna run into him. So, I just, it'll be nice to just have a couple days to myself."

Source: TikTok | @imnotmessyimbusy

Folks still continued to decry the woman's ex, stating that in no way, shape, or form is the man "wonderful" as she implies. "He’s not wonderful! This is a horrible thing to do to someone and no excuses should be made for him. You deserve 1000x better."