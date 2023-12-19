Man Slammed Online for Ordering Shrimp Despite Girlfriend's Severe Shellfish Allergy

Just when you think you truly understand someone, they manage to let you down in ways you never imagined! Enter the world of the "Am I the A------" (AITA) subreddit, where a woman discovered firsthand that her boyfriend's level of care for her is, well, on the lower end of the spectrum.

The original poster, who goes by the handle u/ilikefood098, spilled the beans about a dinner decision gone horribly wrong. One night, she handed over the reins to her boyfriend to choose their meal. Now, here's the kicker — despite being fully aware of her shellfish allergy, he boldly settled on shrimp scampi. Read on for more details, and stick around for the internet's reaction to this culinary calamity.

This boyfriend ordered shellfish despite being aware of his girlfriend's allergy.

In the viral post, shared on Dec. 14, 2023, the OP briefly discussed her easygoing attitude toward food, revealing that she's not one to fuss over her meals. However, there's a twist in her culinary tale — she's got a shellfish allergy, a fact well-known by her boyfriend of seven months.

Despite this, when the OP let her boyfriend choose their dinner one evening, he ordered shrimp scampi. Talk about a shell-shocking surprise! Seriously though, who does he think he is?!

As expected, the OP was miffed; she reminded her boyfriend that she couldn't eat it due to her shellfish allergy, but he got all defensive, arguing that she gave him the freedom to choose, and that's exactly what he did.

"I didn't think I had to specify, 'You can pick something for us, but we both have to be able to eat it,'" the OP explained in the now-viral post. "I thought that was implied. Why order food for someone knowing they can't eat it? But he thinks 'whatever' means 'whatever' and that it's my fault."

She added, "He's aware I can't eat shellfish, and he's aware shrimp are shellfish, and he was aware he was ordering for me as well since he got [two] portions." So, what's the verdict? Is the OP the AH? Keep scrolling to hear what Redditors have to say!

Reddit unanimously agreed that the OP's boyfriend is a major a-hole.

The post garnered a whopping 3,300+ comments from fellow Redditors, all collectively tearing the OP's boyfriend to shreds (and rightfully so) for knowingly picking a dish she couldn't eat. "He's either an idiot or an AH," one person wrote. "Whatever he wants automatically includes 'but doesn't potentially kill me.' ... To order that for you is either stupid or was to provoke you. Maybe start by figuring out which one."

A second Reddit user stated, "I'm leaning AH and not dense only because he doubled down. If he was just dense, he would have been horrified when he realized, but him saying he did nothing wrong is highly concerning."

"He ordered something for you to eat that will get you in the hospital ... It is up to you to decide if you actually want to be in a relationship with a person that can put you in actual physical danger," a third Redditor commented. "What if it wasn't obvious that the meal had shrimp in it, but it was instead using shrimp sauce or something? Would you be able to trust him with your food still?"

Another person pointed out, "Yes, when ordering for two it's normal to be considerate of the other person. You don't have to specify that. He knows you're allergic to shellfish… so he ordered shellfish. What?! What was he expecting you to do, pretend your shellfish allergy doesn't exist?"