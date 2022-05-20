Guy Asks Girlfriend to Sign "Permission Slip" for Boy's Night Out, Sparks Heated TikTok Debate

Oftentimes, the "wife" or "girlfriend" characters in these shows are written out to be on-camera shrews. There's a lot of complaining. A lot of burdensome expectations of romance and wearing the not-so-comfortable and also cringey outfits they expect their significant others to wear.

And while there are various takes on this very familiar dynamic, the on-camera shrews almost always take issue with their schlub S.O. hanging out with "the boys."