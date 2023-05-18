Home > Viral News > Influencers Source: TikTok/@lexiemartinnn; @vinc.ent; @rileybailey___ Couples on TikTok Are "Singing the Blues" About Their Relationship Glow-ups — Well, Kinda Several TikTok users have jumped on the "Boy's Too Young to Be Singing the Blues" trend to show off their significant others. Here's the full scoop. By Tatayana Yomary May 18 2023, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET

In the world of social media, TikTok comes in major clutch for multiple reasons. For starters, various content subgenres can easily pique your interest — from corporate life to relationship issues.

One particular TikTok subgenre that continues to be a hot topic is personal glow-ups. Over the years, creators have shared how they’ve been able to rise above dealing with certain tough times in their life, from illnesses to job advancements — and this is where the "Boy's Too Young to Be Singing the Blues" trend comes into play, featuring audio from Elton John's "Yellow Brick Road." At first thought, the audio doesn't seem to scream "glow-up," but TikTok users certainly have a way of making things their own. Here’s the full scoop.

TikTok's boys too young to be singing the blues trend highlights how couples have changed over the years.

TikTok creator Riley Bailey @rileybailey_ _ _ shared a cute video of herself and her boyfriend, comparing a photo of them when they were in the seventh grade to one taken at their junior prom.

In the first photo, they both appear to be shy. However, you can tell in the high school dance photo that they both look confident and mature.

TikTok creator Vinny @vince.ent also jumped on the bandwagon to show how he and his girlfriend matured from 8th grade formal to the high school prom. And while the middle school pictures are as adorable as can be, the high school photos show the couple as polished young adults.

Creator Lexie Martin @lexiemartinn and her man also took a brief trip down memory lane to their middle school dance. As the video transitioned to their high school prom, the once cute couple is now serving magazine cover vibes with their high school prom get-ups.

TikTok users are loving the trend.

As expected, nostalgia always hits home with folks online. TikTok users have been eating up the "Boy's Too Young to Be Singing the Blues" trend.

And since it’s common for negativity to spread like wildfire on social media, it’s refreshing to see folks pay creators compliments about their middle school to high school glow-ups. For many, the common sentiment is that they wish they could have had a similar transformation. Others also praised the couples for staying committed in their relationships. Interestingly, many folks commented that the middle school to high school look has evolved over the years.

“You’re telling me you guys are only 17 or 18? Puberty failed me. I’m almost 28 and I didn’t look like this until college,” one person commented under Lexie’s video.