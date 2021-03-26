When Will 'The Bradshaw Bunch' Return for Season 2? (EXCLUSIVE)

The reality series centers around former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw, his wife Tammy Bradshaw, and their blended family of three daughters. Erin and Rachel Bradshaw are Terry's kids from his marriage to Charla Hopkins, and Lacey Hester is Tammy's daughter.

Though E! is about to lose one famous family once Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes to an end, a replacement may already have been found with The Bradshaw Bunch .

The show was renewed for a second season in November of 2020, and fans want to know when they can expect to see new episodes again. Is there a release date for Season 2 of The Bradshaw Bunch?

Between Terry's nuclear family, his two grandkids, and his two sons-in-law, there was never a shortage of fun moments on the first season of The Bradshaw Bunch.

During an Instagram Q&A on March 26, Rachel said that the next season would be coming out "very soon."

Tammy also confirmed that the next season would be airing on Thursdays again as well.

"We don't have the first air date yet for the second season, but we've been told August, sometime," Tammy said, while Lacey nodded in agreement.

While speaking with OzarksFirst.com in March, Tammy and Lacey shared that the show will likely be returning in the summer of 2021.

Since Season 1 wrapped in November, fans have been wondering how quickly they'd get to see a second season.

Who will return for Season 2 of 'The Bradshaw Bunch'? (EXCLUSIVE)

Back when Season 1 was airing, Rachel Bradshaw spoke exclusively with Distractify about whether her family wanted the show to continue. At the time, E! had not officially renewed the series, but she expressed how excited they all were to keep filming. "Everybody would love to do a Season 2, so we'll see," the "Wild Horse" singer shared at the time.

The Bradshaws have not confirmed who exactly will be returning, but the core family did spend time together in Hawaii (where Lacey and her family live) in March. It appears as if they were filming during this trip, as Rachel confirmed that she was "working with [her] family" while there during her Q&A. As for why the show became such a hit, Rachel said that it's all thanks to her dad.

Before they agreed to do The Bradshaw Bunch, Rachel said that Terry made the whole family promise to be as real as possible in front of the cameras. "My dad said that we couldn't be fake and that, if we wanted to fake it, we wouldn't do a show," Rachel explained. "Everyone needed to be genuine, and we couldn’t be afraid of getting people to love us."