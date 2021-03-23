Did Brandi Redmond's Husband Cheat? A Video Is Fueling the Speculation

While Stephanie has battled her husband, Travis Hollman, over lists on the show, Brandi and Bryan Redmond have dealt with many serious relationship ups and downs in front of the cameras.

Cast changes are inevitable on any Real Housewives franchise, but there are still two original stars on The Real Housewives of Dallas . Best friends Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman have appeared on every season of the hit Bravo series since it debuted in 2016.

Is Brandi Redmond's husband cheating? Continue reading for the background on the now-infamous video, and to find out why Brandi is exiting the reality series.

A video has been shared online, which appears to show Bryan getting close with another woman.

Despite nearly separating after Season 1, Bryan and Brandi grew closer in their marriage as the show progressed. They've since added two kids to their brood, but they're now dealing with cheating allegations.

Neither Bryan nor Brandi has publicly commented on the allegations or the resurfacing of the video. Bryan's Instagram account, @B4Red3, has been deleted.

It is important to note that the messages and the allegations are all just speculation at this point.

Others claimed that Brandi has also been unfaithful, and that she had a dalliance with country musician Taylor Phillips. He has stated that the Brandi rumors are "false," and that he "became friends over the past few years" with both Brandi and Bryan.

Several people anonymously wrote in as well, and they shared that Bryan allegedly has a reputation for going to clubs in that area. Some noted that he is known to have affairs.

According to @BravoandCocktails, the video in question was taken in 2018 at a club in Las Vegas.

The video was first posted on the @BravoandCocktails Instagram account, and it wracked up thousands of likes and views online.

Just a few weeks after after Brilynn's birth, a potentially compromising video came out. It showed a man who looked like Bryan at a club packing on the PDA with another woman.

Bryan and Brandi then welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Brilynn Mari, in February of 2021. Her birth came just four months after Bryan's mom died in a car accident, which also injured their daughter Brinkley.

Though Brandi and Bryan faced marital issues in early seasons of RHOD, the two have since gotten things back on track. After sharing their struggle to conceive a third child, the couple adopted a son named Bruin in 2018.

Brandi seemingly announced that she was leaving 'RHOD' shortly before the cheating allegations broke.

As one of the original RHOD stars, Brandi has weathered numerous cast changes over the years. On Season 5, she has gotten flack for her ongoing drama with Dr. Tiffany Moon, and for her discussions about D'Andra Simmons' shaman. Brandi shocked many of her 510,000 followers when she hinted that she was exiting the popular Bravo series after five seasons.

"I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyone's soul. I'm choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you'll join me if you too have these desires..." she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 21. "I also want to thank you all for being a part of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness..."

Some speculated that Brandi exited because she somehow knew her family was about to deal with cheating rumors. Stephanie Hollman later offered insight into why Brandi wanted to leave the show. She also shot down the allegations (and blind items) that suggested that Bruin is actually Bryan's biological child from an affair.

"I can confirm that this is 100 percent NOT TRUE," Stephanie wrote in response to a blind item featured on the Instagram account @AllAboutTRH. "These types of far fetched rumors can really hurt people and destroy families. This girl has been through hell and back this past year and I cannot not speak out on this..."

"The unexpected news of a pregnancy and now being a mom of four with a newborn trying to juggle filming," the mom of two continued. "It's a lot of [sic] anyone to take. Bryan is a good man and loves his family very much. They don't deserve the stuff I have seen online..." In another response, Stephanie shared that the speculation about Bryan being Bruin's biological dad is "untrue." Stephanie was the one who connected Brandi and Bryan with the social worker who knew Bruin's birth parents.

"Anyone pushing the narrative that her adopted son was born from her husband having an affair on her is false, insane, and [it] would be hurtful to anyone," Stephanie wrote. "If it were true, then she would be honest about it because she would have nothing to hide. But it's untrue."