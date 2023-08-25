Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt Was Married for Five Years — Who Are His Ex-Wife and His Fiancée? Following the news of Bray Wyatt's death, many wanted to learn more about the wrestler's personal life, including whether he was ever married. By Joseph Allen Aug. 25 2023, Published 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joseann_alexie Jojo Offerman with Bray Wyatt

After the news first broke that former WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, had died at just 36 years old on Aug. 24, 2023, many fans who had followed Bray's career in the ring had questions about what happened. Some wanted to learn more about the wrestler's cause of death, while others focused more on digging into the details of his life outside of wrestling.

One of the big questions that many fans of Bray's had following his death was whether he had ever been married. As it turns out, he had, but the marriage didn't end on the greatest terms.

Was Bray Wyatt ever married?

Bray Wyatt was married from 2012 to 2017 to Samantha Rotunda. The marriage ended after Samantha filed for divorce, claiming that Bray had cheated on her during the marriage. Samantha works as a real estate agent for Southern Belle Realty, and she has remarried since her divorce.

Following his marriage to Samantha, Bray was in a long-term relationship with WWE announcer Jojo Offerman, with some speculating that Bray had cheated on Samanta with Jojo. The two were in a relationship right up until the time of his death and got engaged in 2022.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@JOSEANN_ALEXIE Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman

Did Bray Wyatt have any kids?

Bray was a father four times over. He had two children with Samantha: Kendyl, who was born in 2011, and Cadyn, who was born in 2013. Samantha eventually accused Bray of estranging these two children following their divorce, and it's unclear whether he was still in touch with them at the time of his death.

In addition to Cadyn and Kendyl, he also had two children with Jojo, even though the two never married. They had a song named Knash in 2019 and a daughter named Hyrie in 2020, and it seems like Bray was a loving father to both of these children, at least based on Jojo's Instagram posts.

Just before his death, it had been announced that Bray was contemplating a return.

Bray stepped away from wrestling in February 2023 because of unspecified health issues. We later learned that he had contracted COVID-19, and it had exacerbated existing issues with his heart. Just days before his death, though, it was announced that he was getting close to a potential return to WWE.