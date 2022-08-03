TikTok's "Brazilian Hulk" Dies on His 55th Birthday — Details

Brazilian Hulk — born Valdir Segato — was pronounced dead on his 55th birthday. According to his landlords who live nearby, Valdir had complained that he was experiencing shortness of breath around 6 a.m.

"He came crawling through the back house and came to the front," Moisés da Conceição da Silva told Globo, "Then he knocked on my mother's window, knocked, knocked, then she woke up and he said, 'Help me, help me because I'm dying.'''